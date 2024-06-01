 First train for Metro Line-3 to arrive in Pune on June 2 - Hindustan Times
First train for Metro Line-3 to arrive in Pune on June 2

BySiddharth Gadkari
Jun 02, 2024 05:40 AM IST

First Pune Metro Line 3 train arrives at Mann Metro depot. Developed at Alstom facility in Andhra Pradesh, the trains boast advanced technology and customer-centric design.

The first train for Pune Metro Line 3, Mann-Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar route, will arrive at the Mann Metro depot on Sunday, June 2, said officials.

Pune IT City Metro Rail Ltd. (PITCMRL) has awarded a contract to provide a total of 22 train sets for Metro Line 3. The train sets have three cars each with a carrying capacity of 1,000 passengers, said officials. (HT PHOTO)
The train was developed and manufactured at the Alstom facility in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh.

Alok Kapoor, chief executive officer (CEO), Pune IT City Metro, said, “The trains for Pune Metro Line 3 use advanced technology like the third rail system and regenerative braking. They are designed to be safe, reliable, and eco-friendly. These trains will run at a speed of 85 km/h, connecting Hinjewadi IT hub with Shivajinagar.”

Neha Pandit, director and business head of Pune IT City Metro Rail Ltd., said, “We focused on customer experience when designing these trains. They have attractive colours, engaging designs, spacious interiors for passengers with special needs, comfortable ergonomic seating, and advanced information systems to make the ride more comfortable and convenient for everyone. At present, we have completed 55% of the work on the metro route.”

The work of Pune Metro Line 3 on the Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar route has been jointly undertaken by Tata Group and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA based on the Public Private Partnership (PPP) and Tata Group has established Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited as a special purpose vehicle (SPV) company for its implementation.

