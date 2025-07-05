First trial run conducted on Metro Line 3, Maan-Balewadi Phata stretch next

In a major step towards improving Pune’s urban mobility, the first trial run on the Metro Line 3, connecting Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar, was successfully conducted on Friday afternoon, between Maan Depot and PMR 4 station. The PMRDA now hopes to open the Maan-Balewadi Phata stretch for public use by the end of this year. Four modern metro train sets have already arrived, each consisting of three air-conditioned coaches and with a capacity of about 1,000 passengers. (HT)

The metro project is being developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model between PMRDA and Pune IT City Metro Rail Ltd, a consortium led by Tata Group and Siemens. Launched on November 25, 2021, the project is currently 87% complete, with the remaining work in its final phase. The official deadline for completion is March 2026.

Metro Line 3 spans a total of 23.3 km and includes 23 stations. It will also feature seamless interchanges with existing metro lines, providing fast and safe transport options for the city’s growing population.

