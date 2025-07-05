Search
Saturday, Jul 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

First trial run conducted on Metro Line 3, Maan-Balewadi Phata stretch next

BySiddharth Gadkari
Published on: Jul 05, 2025 06:40 AM IST

The metro project is being developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model between PMRDA and Pune IT City Metro Rail Ltd, a consortium led by Tata Group and Siemens

In a major step towards improving Pune’s urban mobility, the first trial run on the Metro Line 3, connecting Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar, was successfully conducted on Friday afternoon, between Maan Depot and PMR 4 station. The PMRDA now hopes to open the Maan-Balewadi Phata stretch for public use by the end of this year.

Four modern metro train sets have already arrived, each consisting of three air-conditioned coaches and with a capacity of about 1,000 passengers. (HT)
Four modern metro train sets have already arrived, each consisting of three air-conditioned coaches and with a capacity of about 1,000 passengers. (HT)

The metro project is being developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model between PMRDA and Pune IT City Metro Rail Ltd, a consortium led by Tata Group and Siemens. Launched on November 25, 2021, the project is currently 87% complete, with the remaining work in its final phase. The official deadline for completion is March 2026.

Metro Line 3 spans a total of 23.3 km and includes 23 stations. It will also feature seamless interchanges with existing metro lines, providing fast and safe transport options for the city’s growing population.

Four modern metro train sets have already arrived, each consisting of three air-conditioned coaches and with a capacity of about 1,000 passengers.

News / Cities / Pune / First trial run conducted on Metro Line 3, Maan-Balewadi Phata stretch next
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On