Friday, Jun 20, 2025
Five arrested for murdering tribal youth

ByNadeem Inamdar
Jun 20, 2025 08:54 AM IST

Pune rural police on Wednesday arrested five persons on charges of murdering a tribal youth in Panshet on Sunday

Pune: The Pune rural police on Wednesday arrested five persons on charges of murdering a tribal youth in the Panshet area on Sunday.

According to the Rajgad police, the accused attacked Rohidas Kaluram Katkar, 24, of Kasdave in Velhe Taluka and his friend Vijay Pandurang Jadhav near Nandabai Kumbhar’s Hotel. Rohidas died on the spot after assailants smashed his head with a stone and Jadhav sustained injuries.

The arrested have been identified as Akash Subhash Bhise, 21; Bhagwat Munjaji Asore, 20; Ritesh Um Jogdand, 21; Umesh alias Bhaiyya Rambhau Shelke, 21, and Pandurang Bhanudas Sonawane, 18. The accused hailing from Pedgaon in Parbhani district have been remanded to police custody until June 22. The motive behind the attack is under investigation, police said. Rohidas’s brother Avinash Katkar filed a complaint at the Velhe Police Station.

News / Cities / Pune / Five arrested for murdering tribal youth
