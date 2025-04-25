Five cases of cyber fraud worth 35 lakh lodged in Pune

Five cases of cyber frauds including online share trading scams worth ₹35 lakh were reported in the city on Wednesday, said police. According to the police, the accused promised him huge returns if he invested money in share trading and IPL betting including horse racing. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

In the first case, Saeed Hameed Shaikh (36), a resident of Mangalwar Peth, lodged a complaint with Samartha police stating that Pallavi Gosavi (32), Kiran Gosavi (53), Arshad Shaikh (38), and Prasad Kamble (39) cheated him of ₹15.70 lakh between 2023 and 2024.

According to the police, the accused promised him huge returns if he invested money in share trading and IPL betting including horse racing.

In the second case, the cyber police have lodged a case against an unidentified person who defrauded a businessman of ₹6.49 lakh between March 13 and April 22, 2025. The fraudster gulled the victim by sending emails for company payment, wherein the accused believed that the bank account details sent in the email were genuine and was cheated.

In the third case, a senior citizen lost ₹ 2.53 lakh when a woman accused took cheques of the said amount for Know you Customer (KYC) verification and duped her to the said amount. A cheating-related complaint has been lodged with Sinhagad police station.

In the fourth case which has been lodged at Phursungi police station, a 50- year-old businessman was cheated of ₹8.62 lakh by cyber cheats who asked him to invest in an online share trading business. The accused sent him links asking him to join them and later defrauded the victim.

In the fifth case, a 30-year-old victim has lodged a complaint with Wanowrie police wherein a woman posing as Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer told him that she has passed the central exam and posted at assistant collector in Chhindwara. The accused asked him to deposit money and even took an iPhone as a gift from him and defrauded the victim for ₹ 6.27 lakh.

Vivek Masal, deputy commissioner of police (EOW and cybercrime), appealed to the citizens to be vigilant when transacting online and requested the end users to verify the credentials before financial transactions were done as a precautionary measure to evade cyber frauds.