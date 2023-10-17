Five coaches of Ashti to Ahmednagar train catches fire, no casualties reported

Pune: Massive fire broke out in the five coaches of the Ashti to Ahmednagar diesel multiple unit train (DEMU) between Narayandoh and Ahmednagar section at around 3.24 pm, officials said, adding, no passenger was injured in the incident as those travelling got off immediately as soon as the train stopped. Massive fire broke out in the five coaches of the Ashti to Ahmednagar DEMU between Narayandoh and Ahmednagar section at around 3.24 pm, officials said, adding, no passenger was injured. (HT)

According to the Central Railway officials, the first two coaches were affected due to the fire that spread to neighbouring three more coaches. The fire was doused by around 4:10 pm.

No one was hurt as the train was not crowded, while villagers and fire brigade efforts began to bring the fire under control initially. The fire spread to five coaches, including a guard-side brake van and four adjacent coaches. Four fire brigade vehicles rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

Officials said the railway administration will probe the cause of the fire.

According to Central Railway public relations officer, there were eight coaches attached with the train of which five caught fire.

“We heard noise of people shouting from one side of the train. When I looked outside from the door pathway, there were flames coming out from one of the coaches. Soon the train stopped and all passengers got down,” said Kiran Jondhale, a passenger.

The train coach caught fire in the Shiradoh area between Ahmednagar and Ashti. The DEMU train service was started on the Ahmednagar-Beed-Parli route in September 2022 in the phase from Ahmednagar to Ashti. Initially, two trains were running, however, due to low passenger response, only one is plying in the morning.

On Monday morning, the train went to Ashti carrying passengers from Ahmednagar. On the return journey, a fire broke out near Walaj village in Ahmednagar.

