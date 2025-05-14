Five held for murder of minor in Dighi

Police on Monday arrested five individuals for their involvement in the murder of a 17-year-old in Dighi. Taking cognisance, Dighi police launched a search operation and arrested Shubham Pandharinath Pokharkar, 22, a resident of Wadmukhwadi; Namdev alias Nilesh Somnath Shinde, 25, a resident of Vadargalli Daund; Sumit Dyaneshwar Shinde, 28, from Wadmukhwadi; Omkar Milind Patole, 23, from Alandi and Omkar Subash Hiwarale, 21, from Charohli. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident was reported on Sunday at around 10:30 pm, near the Sai temple, where two individuals made a brutal attack on the minor using koytas.

Taking cognisance, Dighi police launched a search operation and arrested Shubham Pandharinath Pokharkar, 22, a resident of Wadmukhwadi; Namdev alias Nilesh Somnath Shinde, 25, a resident of Vadargalli Daund; Sumit Dyaneshwar Shinde, 28, from Wadmukhwadi; Omkar Milind Patole, 23, from Alandi and Omkar Subash Hiwarale, 21, from Charohli.

Police said Sumit is a prime accused in the case who, along with others, hatched a plan to eliminate a minor due to old disputes.

Police investigation revealed that, in 2024, Sumit was attacked by a group of 10-15 individuals. At that time, the minor deceased was present at the crime scene. Police had also booked the minor in the case. Since then, there has been a rivalry between them.

Bapu Dhere, senior inspector at Dighi police station, said, “The deceased minor had allegedly threatened Shubham. Hence, three months ago, the accused hatched a plan to eliminate the minor. Accordingly, they were preparing, but Shubham was arrested by police in another case, hence it got delayed.’’

According to Dhere, the accused Sumit, along with Hiwarale and Patole, hired a lawyer to get bail for Sumit. Accordingly, he was released on bail last week. As per their plan, Nilesh purchased weapons and handed them over to Sumit.

As per the plan, Sumit and Namdev, on their motorcycle, reached near Sai Mandir, where the accused was present, talking to a friend. They intercepted the minor and attacked him on his head, chest and back with koytas. The victim died on the spot, said police.

A case has been filed at Dighi police station as per the complaint filed by father of the deceased Sachin Shinde under sections 103, 352, 351(1) (2), 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 4(25) of the Arms Act and other relevant sections.