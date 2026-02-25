Five mobile phones, two power banks found during search at Yerawada jail

Jail officials seized five mobile phones, two power banks and charging wires during a special search at Yerwada Central Jail on February 22. Assistant jail superintendent Sunil Gaikwad (55), who was on patrol, noticed an inmate behaving suspiciously behind a toilet block. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The operation was launched after a phone was spotted near the prison’s boundary wall. Assistant jail superintendent Sunil Gaikwad (55), who was on patrol, noticed an inmate behaving suspiciously behind a toilet block. The prisoner, identified as Naushad Badudrin Sheikh, handed over a mobile phone found on the ground but failed to give satisfactory answers during questioning.

After informing senior officials, authorities conducted searches of Barracks 1, 2, and 6. A bag belonging to Sheikh in Barrack 1 contained a phone without a battery or SIM card, along with a charging wire. Three more phones were recovered from outside Barrack 1 and another from outside Barrack 6, all without batteries or SIM cards.

Two power banks and additional charging wires were also seized. Following a complaint at the Yerawada police station, a case was registered against Sheikh and other inmates. Police Sub-Inspector Kundan Satre is probing how the items were smuggled into the jail.