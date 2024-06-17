Five new entry-exit gates at metro stations for greater accessibility

PUNE: To improve accessibility, Pune Metro has opened five new entry and exit gates at five metro stations namely, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Chhatrapati Sambhaji Udyan, Deccan Gymkhana, Bopodi, and Kalyani Nagar. The entry and exit points are intended to distribute passenger flow more evenly, reducing congestion at the existing gates, especially during peak hours. (HT PHOTO)

The newly opened entry and exit gates are strategically located to improve safety, reduce congestion during peak hours, and facilitate smoother passenger flow. At PMC metro station, entry/exit gates 2 and 3 are near the river so passengers don’t need to cross the road to reach the metro footbridge. At Chhatrapati Sambhaji Udyan metro station, entry/exit gates 2 and 3 are on opposite sides of Junglee Maharaj (JM) Road, allowing commuters to use the footbridge without crossing the busy road. Similarly at Deccan Gymkhana metro station, entry/exit gates 2 and 3 are on opposite sides of J M Road. Whereas entry/exit gate number 4 at Bopodi metro station helps commuters access the footbridge without crossing the busy road. At Kalyani Nagar metro station, entry/exit gate 3 provides the same benefit. The entry and exit points are intended to distribute passenger flow more evenly, reducing congestion at the existing gates, especially during peak hours. With this, passengers will now have easier access to nearby landmarks and business districts, enhancing overall connectivity and making metro travel a more attractive option.

Shravan Hardikar, managing director, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro), said, “The opening of these gates marks a significant step forward in Pune Metro’s efforts to provide world-class metro services that prioritise passenger comfort and efficiency. Commuters are encouraged to familiarise themselves with the new entry and exit points to optimise their metro experience so that more people choose Pune Metro.”