Five sustain burn injuries in two separate fire incidents in Pune

Five persons suffered burn injuries in two separate fire incidents reported in Pune city on Wednesday. The fire incidents, which occurred in the Mohammed Wadi and Aundh Gaon areas, prompted a swift response from the fire department and local authorities. Both incidents caused damage to property and authorities are now assessing the exact causes and safety lapses.

In the first incident, a fire broke out at around 4.30 am on Wednesday on the second floor of a house in Sai Colony, Wadkar Mala, Mohammed Wadi. Upon receiving an alert, a fire engine from the Kale Borate Nagar fire station was immediately dispatched to the location. Upon arriving at the site of the mishap, the firefighters observed that the fire had erupted in a second-floor flat of the two-storeyed building. A man, a woman, and two children from the same family had suffered burn injuries. The firefighters not only extinguished the fire but also managed to rescue all four members of the family with help from local residents. All four were admitted to Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) Pune. They have been identified as Tekchand Singh Chavan, 48; Baby Chavan, 42; Kashish Chavan, 19; and Nilesh Chavan, 15. The fire caused damage to the household items. However, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, according to information provided by the fire department.

In the other incident, a fire broke out at around 12 pm on Wednesday in a house at Junwane Residency near the Gurudwara in Aundh Gaon. Upon receiving an alert, a fire engine from the Aundh fire station was dispatched to the location. When the fire brigade reached the scene, not only did the firefighters find the house on fire but also a man identified as Dattatray Kisan Bhandalkar, 38, engulfed in flames. However, he was rescued and sent to hospital via ambulance. The firefighters managed to bring the fire under control using water jets. The fire caused significant damage to the kitchen and bedroom areas of the house. Two gas cylinders were retrieved from the bedroom. Fire brigade officials suspect that the fire started owing to a gas leak from one of the cylinders.

Both incidents caused damage to property and authorities are now assessing the exact causes and safety lapses. Fire department officials have urged citizens to ensure regular maintenance of electrical systems and to follow fire safety protocols to avoid such mishaps.