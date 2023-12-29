Five vehicles collide in a bizarre accident in new Katraj tunnel

Traffic on Mumbai-Bangalore highway came to a halt as five cars collided within a small space leading to chaotic scenes of the road outside the new Katraj tunnel on Friday afternoon. The mishap took place as vehicles, mostly cars traveling towards Satara piled up on one another following the crash. Traffic police said that the collision took place after one of the vehicle drivers applied sudden brakes within the tunnel, causing a sudden collision involving five cars leading to the accident. The local traffic team reached the spot, took charge of the situation, and removed the accident vehicles from the site with the help of cranes. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The local traffic team reached the spot, took charge of the situation, and removed the accident vehicles from the site with the help of cranes. According to the highway police, the damaged cars were removed from the accident site in an hour and traffic was restored in the area.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

DCP (traffic) Vijay Kumar Magar said, “There are reports that a woman sustained injuries and we are verifying the same. The accident took place as one of the vehicle drivers applied sudden brakes due to which five vehicles moving in the direction of Satara collided against each other in a bizarre accident in the new Katraj tunnel,” he said.