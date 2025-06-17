Flood relief work in Hinjewadi continues despite PMRDA deadline

The flood relief and infrastructure works by Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and Maha-Metro Line-3 contractor Tata Projects is going on despite the June 15 deadline set by Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) commissioner Yogesh Mhase following severe waterlogging in Hinjewadi on June 7. Heavy waterlogging on June 7 and June 13 turned Hinjewadi IT Park roads into flood zones. (HT)

PMRDA and MIDC officials conducted a joint review meeting and inspected the affected areas on Monday.

Heavy waterlogging on June 7 and June 13 turned Hinjewadi IT Park roads into flood zones. MIDC inspection found that barricades installed by the metro authorities in the middle of roads had blocked natural rainwater flow, leading to flooding on one side. The barricades were removed the next day.

MLA Shankar Mandekar visited the site on June 9 along with PMRDA, MIDC, and metro officials. Mhase chaired a meeting with officials on June 11 directing them to act swiftly.

On June 16, MIDC joint CEO Vijay Rathod and PMRDA joint commissioner Deepak Singla visited the site again.

“Work will be completed in 2–3 days,” said Nitin Wankhade, chief engineer, MIDC.

“They have cleaned a few spots and helped reduce waterlogging,” said Pawanjeet Mane, president, Hinjawadi IT Park Residents Welfare Association. He has urged authorities to clean major junctions and the eight-km stretch from NH-48 to Phase 3.

Ravindra Sinha, another resident member, said, “They have made efforts like opening median gaps and clearing drains. But these are not enough to handle the 20 crore litres of runoff from the 5,000-acre catchment area. Reviving natural streams and removing illegal constructions are the only long-term solutions.”

Mhase said, “Officials will submit progress report to the chief minister on Wednesday. Road repairs are affected due to continuous rain.”