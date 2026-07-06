Last day of Amazon Prime Day Sale! Enjoy up to 70% off on kitchen chimneys from Faber, Elica and more

Planning a kitchen upgrade? These chimney deals from the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 can help you save more. (Amazon) By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a technology journalist and Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience covering the consumer technology industry. His work spans smartphones, laptops, wearables, gaming, appliances and AI - from hands-on reviews, comparison and buying guides to breaking news and in-depth features that help readers cut through the noise and make informed decisions. Before joining HT Tech, he worked with Jagran New Media, where he sharpened his instincts for fast-paced digital reporting. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in English Journalism and Mass Communication from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. Whether he's testing the latest flagship smartphone, tracking a major AI announcement, or putting a gaming laptop through its paces, Ijaj approaches every story with the same goal - making technology feel relevant and easy to understand for everyday users, not just enthusiasts. When he's not in front of a screen for work, he's usually travelling to a new city, hunting for great food, or keeping tabs on what's next in tech before everyone else catches on. Read more Read less Don't Delay Your Upgrade Explore personalized EMI offers for your next purchase Check Eligibility → Cooking every day becomes harder when smoke, oil fumes and food smells stay inside the kitchen. I've realised that a kitchen chimney isn't just another appliance; it helps keep the cooking space cleaner, reduces grease buildup and improves ventilation. Since a chimney is a long-term purchase, I prefer buying one during sale events when prices drop. The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 brings discounts across home appliances, making it a good opportunity to upgrade without paying full price. If you're planning to replace an old chimney or install one for the first time, here are some options worth considering.

If your kitchen has a 2-4 burner cooktop, this Faber chimney is a practical option. It offers a suction capacity of 1000 m³/hr, making it suitable for regular Indian cooking. The baffle filters help trap grease, while push-button controls keep operation simple. It also includes LED lights for better visibility while cooking. Faber backs the motor with a 12-year warranty, making it a dependable long-term choice.

Specifications Size 60 cm Suction Capacity 1000 m³/hr Filter Type Baffle Filter Control Type Push Button Warranty 1 Year Comprehensive, 12 Years on Motor Reasons to buy Highly affordable budget Durable baffle filters Long motor warranty Reason to avoid No auto-clean feature Manual push buttons Lower suction capacity

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Users love its solid budget pricing and reliable build quality. They mention it provides decent suction for small kitchens, but note that the lack of auto-clean requires manual scrubbing.

2. Elica 60cm BLDC Filterless Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

For households that cook frequently, this Elica chimney offers a 1500 m³/hr suction capacity to remove smoke quickly. Its BLDC motor is designed for lower power consumption, while the filterless design reduces maintenance. The auto-clean function helps clear oil deposits, and you can control the chimney through touch controls or gesture sensing. With nine speed levels, it can handle different cooking needs.

Specifications Size 60 cm Suction Capacity 1500 m³/hr Filter Type Filterless / Auto-Clean Control Type Touch + Motion Sensor Warranty 5 Years Comprehensive, 15 Years on Motor Reasons to buy Energy-saving BLDC motor Massive suction power Zero filter maintenance Reason to avoid Higher initial cost Mandatory professional ducting Slightly larger footprint

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers highly praise the excellent suction and smooth motion sensors. They appreciate the massive energy savings from the BLDC motor, though a few point out that installation takes time.

This PeakFlow chimney is built for users who want less maintenance. The filterless system directs oil into a removable collector tray, reducing the need for frequent cleaning. It also supports gesture controls and auto-clean technology for added convenience. Its high suction capacity makes it suitable for kitchens where frying and heavy cooking are common.

Specifications Size 60 cm Suction Capacity Powerful Heavy Suction Filter Type Filterless / Auto-Clean Control Type Touch + Gesture Control Warranty Manufacturer Standard Reasons to buy Hassle-free filterless build Smart gesture controls Effortless heat auto-clean Reason to avoid Lesser-known brand presence Basic plastic parts Limited service centres

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Reviewers find it to be a highly value-for-money modern appliance. The gesture controls and auto-clean function work seamlessly, though some users worry about long-term customer service availability.

If you're looking for a budget-friendly chimney, this Glen model is worth considering. It comes with a 1000 m³/hr suction capacity and baffle filters to manage smoke and grease. Push-button controls make operation straightforward, while LED lighting improves visibility over the cooktop. The pyramid design also fits well in most modular kitchens.

Specifications Size 60 cm Suction Capacity 750 to 1000 m³/hr Filter Type Single Baffle Filter Control Type Push Button Warranty Lifetime Brand Warranty Reasons to buy Classic pyramid style Sturdy steel housing Reliable performance value Reason to avoid Manual button interface Regular filter washing Higher energy consumption

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers appreciate its robust build quality and neat, traditional design. While it effectively pulls out heavy smoke, users point out that cleaning the baffle filters every few weeks is mandatory.

This wall-mounted chimney from Faber is designed for homes where daily cooking involves oil, spices and high heat. It efficiently removes smoke and airborne grease, helping reduce residue on cabinets and walls. The controls are easy to use, the operation remains quiet, and the company provides a comprehensive warranty for added peace of mind.

Specifications Size 60 cm Suction Capacity Heavy Indian Cooking Suction Filter Type High-Efficiency Filter Control Type User-Friendly Interface Warranty Extended Comprehensive Cover Reasons to buy Trusted brand value Very quiet operation Excellent comprehensive warranty Reason to avoid Premium price tag Simple standard design Basic control layout

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers highlight its exceptionally quiet motor operation and strong brand reliability. It effectively keeps kitchens free of sticky oil residue, though some feel the aesthetics are overly simple for the price.

The INALSA EKON combines a filterless design with an 1100 m³/hr suction capacity. Oil is collected in a dedicated tray, making cleaning easier. It also includes dual LED lamps for better cooking visibility and push-button controls for simple operation. The motor comes with a five-year warranty, making it a suitable option for buyers looking for value.

Specifications Size 60 cm Suction Capacity 1100 m³/hr Filter Type Filterless / Oil Collector Control Type Push Button Warranty 5 Years on Motor Reasons to buy Modern matte design Oil collector included Great price point Reason to avoid No touch controls Louder at max Basic halogen/LED setup

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Users are pleased with its modern pyramid look and easy-to-empty oil tray. They note it clears odours quickly, though it can get noisy when running at its highest speed setting.

This Haier chimney features a filterless design that helps maintain consistent airflow without frequent filter cleaning. Its thermal auto-clean function removes grease buildup inside the unit with the press of a button. Motion sensor controls allow touch-free operation, while LED lighting keeps the cooking area well illuminated. It is a practical choice for kitchens with regular cooking activity.

Specifications Size 60 cm Suction Capacity Premium High Suction Filter Type Filterless / Thermal Auto-Clean Control Type Motion Sensor + Touch Warranty Official Brand Warranty Reasons to buy Thermal auto-clean tech Premium glass finish Smart wave sensors Reason to avoid Slightly expensive unit Demands precise installation Bright panel lights

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Reviewers are thoroughly impressed by the advanced thermal auto-clean feature that melts grease away easily. The gesture controls give it a high-end luxury feel, making it worth the premium. 1. How do I choose the right chimney suction capacity for my kitchen? The right suction capacity depends on your cooking habits and kitchen size. For regular Indian cooking, a chimney with 1000–1500 m³/hr suction is generally suitable. If you frequently deep-fry or cook with strong spices, choosing a higher suction capacity can help remove smoke, grease and odours more effectively. 2. Is a filterless chimney better than a baffle filter chimney? A filterless chimney requires less maintenance because it doesn't use traditional filters that need regular cleaning. It directs oil into a collector tray and often includes an auto-clean function. Baffle filter chimneys, however, are reliable for heavy cooking but need periodic filter cleaning to maintain performance. 3. What should I check before buying a kitchen chimney? Before buying, check the chimney's size to match your cooktop, suction capacity, filter type, noise level and auto-clean feature. Also consider the control options, warranty, installation charges and service availability in your area. Choosing the right combination of these features can improve both performance and long-term usability. Top 3 features of the best chimneys on Amazon Prim Day Sale 2026

Product Suction Capacity Filter Type Key Feature Faber Pluto 60cm Wall Mounted Kitchen Chimney 1000 m³/hr Baffle Filter 12-year motor warranty Elica 60cm BLDC Filterless Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney 1500 m³/hr Filterless BLDC motor with touch & gesture controls PeakFlow Filterless Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney High suction Filterless Auto-clean with gesture control Glen Hood Aqua 60cm Pyramid Kitchen Chimney 1000 m³/hr Baffle Filter Pyramid design with LED lighting Faber 60cm Wall Mounted Kitchen Chimney High suction Baffle Filter Low-noise operation with comprehensive warranty INALSA EKON 60BK Pyramid Kitchen Chimney 1100 m³/hr Filterless Oil collector tray with 5-year motor warranty Haier Filterless Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney High suction Filterless Thermal auto-clean with motion sensor control