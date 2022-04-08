Flyers concerned about overcharging by food stall vendors at Pune airport
As passengers have raised concerns about the high prices of beverages and food items at Pune airport, the authorities have said that there are outlets that sell them at cheap prices.
On April 6, a passenger complained (on social media) about a snack stall seller in a terminal building selling 500 ml of mineral water for ₹70.
“As per guidelines, Pune international airport has a shop at gate 4 and gate 5, where all the beverages are sold at normal rates. The incident happened at a shop near gate no. 8, 9 and 10 a couple of days back,” said Santosh Dhoke, Pune airport director.
As per guidelines, one shop selling beverages at normal rates is necessary at every airport. So, shop at gates 4 and 5 was installed in 2018.
After the incident came to light, airport authorities imposed a fine on the contractor.
“ ₹20,000 fine was imposed on the outlet which was charging mineral bottles at higher rates. We will make sure such incidents are not repeated in future,” added Dhoke.
The space allocation for setting up shops at Pune airport takes place via a tender process.
Another official on the request of anonymity said, “The space for putting up stalls at airports takes place via tender process and once the tender is owned by a specific food chain company, they can decide food charges and airport authority does not have any rights to alter it.”
The lone food court at Pune airport had shut operation three years back and since then many flyers have complained regarding the availability of food items at the airport.
However, flyers are hopeful that once the new terminal is operational it will have a good food court.
Vishal Gund, a regular flyer, said, “As of now Pune airport has limited options of food outlets. I hope the number increases when the work of the new terminal is completed.”
“Once the Pune airport gets a new terminal, we will increase the number of outlets which can sell beverages at normal rates,” added the official.
72 flights scheduled on Friday
With the summer schedule commencing on April 1, Pune airport saw the movement of 72 flights on Friday which was the highest number of flight movements since April 1.
“In last eight days on most of the occasions we had flights over 60, we are expecting the rise in number from the third week of April as exams season will get over,” added the official.
-
Thane Municipal Corporation forms cell to investigate, take action against those destroying environment
Following complaints from environmentalists regarding mangrove destruction due to encroachments, the Thane Municipal Corporation has formed a cell to investigate and take immediate action against those harming the environment. This cell is led by additional commissioner, Sandeep Malvi. A meeting of this cell was conducted on Friday at the insistence of district collector, Rajesh Narvekar, to fast track all complaints related to mangroves.
-
Couple arrested for stealing cash, jewellery from friend’s house in Bhiwandi
Narpoli police in Bhiwandi arrested a 26-year-old woman and Rai's husband for stealing jewellery and cash worth ₹5 lakh from her friend's house. Her a resident of Bhiwandi, friend Disha Ravindra Lakhani filed a complaint with Narpoli police on March 31 that Rai had stolen ₹90,000 cash and 46g of gold, all amounting to ₹5 lakh from her house. Senior police inspector, Madan Ballal added that through technical information, they located the accused in Goa.
-
State transport workers stage stir outside Sharad Pawar's south Mumbai residence
More than 100 striking workers of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation held a protest outside Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar's residence in Mumbai on Friday. They raised slogans against the senior politician stating he did little to resolve their concerns. The irate employees even threw stones and slippers during the agitation. According to some reports, the protesters also surrounded Pawar's daughter and NCP MP Supriya Sule outside the south Mumbai house, 'Silver Oak'.
-
Despite closure notices in Dombivli MIDC, no respite from pollution, claim residents
In the last two years, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board has served closure directions to 93 companies in Dombivli Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation vicinity for causing environmental pollution. On March 28, the residents of Ganesh Nagar Dombivli MIDC, complained of toxic smell and the nullah that flows in their area turned blue in colour. Some also took the matter to the MPCB demanding action against those units releasing toxic effluents into the nullah.
-
CM Uddhav Thackeray has offered Vasant More to join Shiv Sena
As Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray sacked city unit president Vasant More, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has offered More to join Shiv Sena. More was sacked on Thursday by party chief Raj Thackeray after he did not comply with the directive to remove loudspeakers from mosques and play the Hanuman Chalisa. The MNS has now appointed former corporator Sainath Babar as the new city unit president.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics