Flyers concerned about overcharging by food stall vendors at Pune airport

As passengers have raised concerns about the high prices of beverages and food items at Pune airport, the authorities have said that there are outlets that sell them at cheap prices.

On April 6, a passenger complained (on social media) about a snack stall seller in a terminal building selling 500 ml of mineral water for ₹70.

“As per guidelines, Pune international airport has a shop at gate 4 and gate 5, where all the beverages are sold at normal rates. The incident happened at a shop near gate no. 8, 9 and 10 a couple of days back,” said Santosh Dhoke, Pune airport director.

As per guidelines, one shop selling beverages at normal rates is necessary at every airport. So, shop at gates 4 and 5 was installed in 2018.

After the incident came to light, airport authorities imposed a fine on the contractor.

“ ₹20,000 fine was imposed on the outlet which was charging mineral bottles at higher rates. We will make sure such incidents are not repeated in future,” added Dhoke.

The space allocation for setting up shops at Pune airport takes place via a tender process.

Another official on the request of anonymity said, “The space for putting up stalls at airports takes place via tender process and once the tender is owned by a specific food chain company, they can decide food charges and airport authority does not have any rights to alter it.”

The lone food court at Pune airport had shut operation three years back and since then many flyers have complained regarding the availability of food items at the airport.

However, flyers are hopeful that once the new terminal is operational it will have a good food court.

Vishal Gund, a regular flyer, said, “As of now Pune airport has limited options of food outlets. I hope the number increases when the work of the new terminal is completed.”

“Once the Pune airport gets a new terminal, we will increase the number of outlets which can sell beverages at normal rates,” added the official.

72 flights scheduled on Friday

With the summer schedule commencing on April 1, Pune airport saw the movement of 72 flights on Friday which was the highest number of flight movements since April 1.

“In last eight days on most of the occasions we had flights over 60, we are expecting the rise in number from the third week of April as exams season will get over,” added the official.