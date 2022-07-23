Flyers demand more international flights from Pune
PUNE: While international flights from Pune to Dubai and Singapore were started on December 12 and December 13, 2005, respectively, following which, international flights to Oman and Bangkok, too, were started, Pune airport has been operating only one international flight since January 2022. As such, there has been growing demand to start flights to more overseas destinations.
On Friday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of parliament (MP) from Pune, Girish Bapat, in his letter to Jyotiraditya Scindia, civil aviation minister, said, “There is only one international flight operated from Pune. Before Covid-19, there were more than four international flights operated from Pune. Being an MP from Pune, people have approached me to take up the matter with the civil aviation authority to start international flights from Pune to Singapore, Bangkok, East Asia, Europe and America.”
“I shall be thankful to you if you will kindly instruct the civil aviation authority to start more international flights from Pune,” Bapat said in his letter. Bapat is also the chairman of the Pune airport advisory committee.
Aviation expert Dhairyashil Vandekar, said, “There are two reasons – one is the constraints at the airport namely runway and terminal facility and a few more things, and second is regarding bilateral agreements and for that, one needs assistance from the civil ministry.”
“Pune has a lot of demand for international flights; even if we start 10 flights, there will be good response but we need to create that type of ecosystem, which will have sustained operation of international flights,” Vandekar said.
Meanwhile, flyers from the city continue to bat for an international airport.
Prashant Jare said, “How about Pune to Europe like the earlier Pune to Frankfurt. It is a pain to drive to Mumbai keeping adequate margins of five to six hours at least for eight to nine hours’ flights. That too late night travel which is risky.”
Umesh Gundecha said, “Pune to Singapore connectivity is much needed.”
Various flyers have also requested a late evening flight from Pune to Mumbai and Delhi to facilitate international air connectivity from these airports.
An airport authority official from Pune airport on condition of anonymity said, “We have kept slots open for an international flight from Pune airport. However, we are yet to be approached by airlines. Many a time, slots are not available in countries where the airline wants to connect.”
MCCIA writes to civil aviation ministry
The Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) has also written a letter to Jyotiraditya Scindia in which they have demanded that the slots for direct air connectivity namely Pune-Singapore-Pune, Pune-Bangkok-Pune and Pune-Dubai-Pune be reassigned
The MCCIA has also requested to consider including Pune airport while formulating revisions of bilateral service agreements, namely India-UAE and India-Thailand as well as other countries. This will enable Indian carriers to choose Pune airport for direct air connectivity.
SEC announces OBC lottery schedule for civic polls
With the Supreme Court directing the state election commission to implement other backward castes' (OBCs) reservation before conducting civic polls and to announce the election programme within two weeks, the state election commission on Friday declared the programme for executing 27% OBC reservation in 13 municipal corporations. The final reservation for the wards will be published on August 5 after completing the suggestions and objections process.
Pune district sees gradual decline in Covid cases
Pune: Covid cases and active virus count see a gradual decline in Pune district. However, the district continues to show the highest weekly positivity rate in Maharashtra. According to the state surveillance unit, integrated disease surveillance programme, districts with highest positivity is Pune, Amaravati, Akola, Aurangabad and Washim showing highest weekly positivity. Though the rise in Covid cases in Pune was earlier attributed to the wari processions, new and active cases have increased substantially.
Ensure uninterrupted power supply to VVIP areas: Minister to LESA officials
Uttar Pradesh minister for energy and urban development AK Sharma has directed officials of Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration to use advanced technology to ensure uninterrupted power supply in VVIP areas of the city. AK Sharma was upset due to intermittent power outages in the Mantri Awas Gomti Nagar, areas like Vikramaditya Marg, Raj Bhawan, Dilkusha, Gautampalli, Gomti Nagar, and Vibhuti Khand. Frequent power cuts have been reported during the last three months.
ZP to rank aided, partially-aided schools on student performance
Pune: The Pune zilla parishad (ZP) will be ranking aided and partially-aided schools from the district based on evaluation of student performance. The schools will be categorised based on these evaluations. According to a letter issued by Pune ZP, chief executive officer (CEO), Ayush Prasad, the schools will be evaluated by the performance of students on various fronts.
Fighting all odds for success in exams
Lucknow Students, teachers, and parents at St. Anjani's Public School in Rajajipuram, have a double reason to celebrate, as the school's specially-abled students passed the CBSE examination with flying colours. Mohd Aun, 15, battled all odds to secure 68% in his class 10 examination. Aun suffers from Thalassemia Major. His ailment requires him to visit the SGPGI twice a month for blood transfusion. “Himanshu refused to take any help from any writer,” informed St. Anjani's Public School, manager, Taroo Saxena.
