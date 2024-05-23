Flyers forced to wait on Pune airport tarmac

Passengers on an Indigo flight on Wednesday morning had a harrowing experience as they had to wait on the Pune airport tarmac for more than 10-15 minutes in the sweltering heat. Many took to X and expressed frustration over the poor service provided by the airlines. The Indigo flight departed from Pune airport at around 7 am to Bengaluru. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Abhijit Sane, one of the flyers on ‘X’ said, “Horrible ground handling at Pune Airport with Indigo Flight 6E391, keeping passengers waiting on tarmac ... I am a frequent traveller and catching morning flights at Pune is a nightmare as the current facility is just outgrown.”

The Indigo flight departed from Pune airport at around 7 am to Bengaluru.

In response to the complaint, Indigo stated on ‘X’, “We regret to note your disappointment, and this is certainly not the experience we intend for our passengers to have. Further, your feedback is important to us and is noted for necessary review....”