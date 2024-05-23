 Flyers forced to wait on Pune airport tarmac - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Flyers forced to wait on Pune airport tarmac

ByDheeraj Bengrut
May 23, 2024 08:08 AM IST

Passengers on Indigo flight waited on Pune airport tarmac in sweltering heat, expressing frustration over poor service. Indigo apologizes for the experience.

Passengers on an Indigo flight on Wednesday morning had a harrowing experience as they had to wait on the Pune airport tarmac for more than 10-15 minutes in the sweltering heat. Many took to X and expressed frustration over the poor service provided by the airlines.

The Indigo flight departed from Pune airport at around 7 am to Bengaluru. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The Indigo flight departed from Pune airport at around 7 am to Bengaluru. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Abhijit Sane, one of the flyers on ‘X’ said, “Horrible ground handling at Pune Airport with Indigo Flight 6E391, keeping passengers waiting on tarmac ... I am a frequent traveller and catching morning flights at Pune is a nightmare as the current facility is just outgrown.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The Indigo flight departed from Pune airport at around 7 am to Bengaluru.

In response to the complaint, Indigo stated on ‘X’, “We regret to note your disappointment, and this is certainly not the experience we intend for our passengers to have. Further, your feedback is important to us and is noted for necessary review....”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Flyers forced to wait on Pune airport tarmac
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On