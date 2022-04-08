Following civic polls delay, Pune admin okays road digging for various works
Following delay in municipal elections, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has given green signal to road digging works, to be completed before May 15.
With civic polls slated for February, the then ruling Bharatiya Janata Party had put pressure on administration to not allow digging works during elections fearing public outcry. The PMC standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne had even asked to resurface city roads, before the state government postponed civic polls post issuance of a notification restarting the delimitation of wards.
An official from PMC road department on anonymity said, “We cannot stop road digging works as various agencies need to finish their projects before monsoon. Major projects include 24x7 water pipeline works, drainage and pre-monsoon preparedness works.”
Many agencies like internet providers, mobile companies and MNGL are carrying out works in the city.
Nitin Limaye, a resident, said, “PMC had recently resurfaced Tilak, Laxmi, Bajirao and Shivaji road areas causing public inconvenience. Now, again road digging works have started in these areas and we are facing traffic jams.”
Rachna Shintre, another resident, said, “Citizens never demanded new pavement blocks on footpaths, but works are on to replace blocks. It is wastage of taxpayer’s money.”
Now, ‘Gayatri Mantra’ and ‘Mahamrityunjaya Jaap’ to be played in UP prisons
In a move aimed at improving mental state of prisoners, “Gayatri Mantra” and “Mahamrityunjaya Jaap” will be played at jails across Uttar Pradesh, said minister of state (independent charge) for jail and homeguard Dharmveer Prajapati. Prajapati, also said religious discourses will also be organised at prisons. He said orders in this regard were issued two days ago.
Woman’s body found floating in Janeshwar Mishra Park lake
The body of a woman was found floating in the lake of Janeshwar Mishra Park, in Gomti Nagar here on Friday, creating a sense of concern and curiosity among morning walkers and locals. The police, who are clueless as of now, have accused the park officials of having a lackadaisical approach towards security on the park premises.
Yogi stresses on importance of ayurveda
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said Gorakhpur's Mahayogi Gorakhnath University had turned into a centre for allopathy and ayurveda medicines. Yogi, who is chancellor of the university, was interacting with the newly-admitted students of BAMS (first year) at Guru Gorakhnath Institute of Medical Sciences, an institution of the university. After introduction with the 100 BAMS students, the CM said they will play important role in re-establishment of ayurveda.
Traffic trials planned at three junctions to minimise snarls
The district administration has decided to conduct traffic trials at MDI Chowk, Iffco Chowk and Shankar Chowk in the coming weeks to reduce congestion and make the intersections safer for pedestrians. A three-day trial is likely to take place at MDI Chowk from April 15, officials said Friday. To tackle this, additional deputy commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena said that the junctions needed comprehensive redesigning along with the introduction of traffic signals.
Medical seat fraud: 13 students cheated of ₹2.53 crore, accused booked
The Yerawada police have lodged an FIR against four-five agents who took ₹2.53 crore from 13 students by promising them admission to MBBS course at a reputed college in Nashik and cheated them. A parent of a student of Ahmednagar district approached the police following which a case has been registered against the accused, identified as Chandrasekhar Deshmukh, Rajendra Kushwaha, Paras Sharma and their accomplices. The agents had taken money from 12 others.
