For third day in a row, district reported less than 50% Covid19 vaccination
Pune: For third day in a row, district reported less than 50% Covid19 vaccination
Only 44% of the 8,900 target beneficiaries were vaccinated in Pune on Wednesday.
The city’s vaccination percentage continued to drop for a third day in a row this week.
Zero adverse effects following immunisation were reported.
Also, for a third day in a row this week the city reported less than 50% of the target beneficiaries being vaccinated.
Pune’s vaccination percentage stood at 38%, or 1,093 beneficiaries out of 2,900.
Beneficiaries included 738 healthcare workers (HCWs) and 355 frontline workers (FLWs).
Also, 109 received their second dose.
The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported that 37% or 591 beneficiaries, including 458 FLWs out of a target of 1,600 were vaccinated on Wednesday.
Also 119 received their second dose in PCMC.
Pune rural reported that 51% or 2,243 beneficiaries of the target of 4,400 beneficiaries were vaccinated. Also, 240 beneficiaries received their second dose.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC, dist administration stress on more tests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Even as fresh Covid cases go up, deaths due to the infection drop in Pune city
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune district reports four Covid deaths, 864 new cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Demand for special buses grows, PMPML resumes special bus for students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Foam in Indrayani river worries Alandi residents
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cop booked for sexual harassment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rasne likely to retain standing committee chairman post
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Opposition demands offline meetings, BJP chooses online
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepak Maratkar murder case: 12 booked under MCOCA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SPPU students face technical issues while applying for backlog exams
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gajanan Marne arrested, booked in two new cases hours after leaving jail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune district reports two Covid deaths, 650 fresh cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No written request from SA govt to return Covishield doses: Poonawalla
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3,800 FASTag violators pay double toll penalty at Khed-Shivapur toll plaza
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PCMC sees gradual rise in Covid cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox