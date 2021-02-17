Pune: For third day in a row, district reported less than 50% Covid19 vaccination

Only 44% of the 8,900 target beneficiaries were vaccinated in Pune on Wednesday.

The city’s vaccination percentage continued to drop for a third day in a row this week.

Zero adverse effects following immunisation were reported.

Also, for a third day in a row this week the city reported less than 50% of the target beneficiaries being vaccinated.

Pune’s vaccination percentage stood at 38%, or 1,093 beneficiaries out of 2,900.

Beneficiaries included 738 healthcare workers (HCWs) and 355 frontline workers (FLWs).

Also, 109 received their second dose.

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported that 37% or 591 beneficiaries, including 458 FLWs out of a target of 1,600 were vaccinated on Wednesday.

Also 119 received their second dose in PCMC.

Pune rural reported that 51% or 2,243 beneficiaries of the target of 4,400 beneficiaries were vaccinated. Also, 240 beneficiaries received their second dose.