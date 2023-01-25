Forest department bans tourist entry to Sinhagad Fort after 6 pm

The state forest department has banned tourists on Sinhagad Fort post 6pm after a solid waste management processing plant machinery worth ₹7.50 lakh was stollen from the fort premises. The theft took place between December 18 and 22.

The department officials will also have 24 hour patrolling and install 10 additional CCTV at the entry and exit road.

The forest department has undertaken the strong steps after one of the six thieves arrested turned out to be a vendor who was a regular at the historic fort. The rural police had come under sharp criticism following the theft as no quick arrests were made.

Sitting MLA Bhimrap Tapkir had threatened an agitation after which the police swung into action and arrested the accused. He said, “The forest department needed to take into consideration factors like whether the processing plant was necessary to be set atop the fort. A huge sum was spent on the installation of the solid waste management plant without proper study and research.”

Pradeep Sapkal , range forest officer said “ Six persons have been arrested in connection with the incident and the forest department has taken strong measures to increase safety at the fort. We have banned tourists from visiting the fort after 6 pm and those found loitering post the deadline can be fined. We will also install 10 additional CCTV cameras to ensure surveillance of the visitors on the fort. ”

The forest department will also provide identity cards to all the vendors subject to verification which will comprise their photo identities, place of residence based on authentic documents like PAN and Aadhar cards.

Former member of Zilla Parishad Navnath Parge said, “ The protection , conservation and safety of the fort and the infrastructure is crucial and mandatory.”