Forest department captures leopard in Junnar

Pune: The Junnar forest department on Thursday captured the leopard that allegedly attacked a nine-year-boy a day before. The big cat was later brought to the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre (MLRC) in Junnar, a forest official said. Junnar forest department on Thursday captured the leopard that allegedly attacked a nine-year-boy a day before. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Nine-year-old Rupesh Jadhav was killed in the leopard attack at Tejewadi on Ozar-Lenyadri Road in Junnar tehsil, the sixth fatality in the area since March this year.

The forest department had placed 10 cages and trap cameras in Hinjewadi and surrounding areas before the animal was captured late evening.

Pradip Chavan, Junnar range forest officer, said, “The male leopard was captured nearly 50 ft from the spot where the boy was attacked.”

Meanwhile, the Junnar forest department has submitted a proposal to the Pune district collector seeking help from other government departments to check the rise in leopard attacks. The officials plan registration by police and gram panchayat of new farms and new workers coming to Junnar, geo-tagging of domestic animals by animal husbandry department, availability of medicines and vaccines by district health department, guidelines for plantation by agriculture department and cleaning of grass along roadsides by public works department.

“Wildlife conflict mitigation needs collective efforts. With the help of other departments, we believe to be able to reduce human-animal conflicts in Junnar,” said Amol Satpute, deputy conservator of forests, Junnar forest department.