Forest dept prepares draft on leopard sterilisation pilot project in Junnar

The state forest department has prepared a draft on the first-of-its-kind sterilisation of big cats (leopards) in the Junnar region of Pune district. The project aims at keeping a check on the growing leopard population in the region which often results in man-animal conflicts. According to officials, the draft is now being sent to the Centre for approval. As per 2021 estimates of the state forest department, there are around 500 to 600 leopards in the nearly 6,000 square kilometre area of the Junnar division which covers four tehsils namely Khed, Ambegaon, Junnar and Shirur. (HT PHOTO)

After rejecting it earlier in August, the Centre in the first week of December asked the Maharashtra forest department to submit a proposal on the same after Shirur MP (member of Parliament), Amol Kolhe, intervened. Thereafter, the Junnar forest department prepared a draft on a pilot project for leopard sterilisation in the Junnar area.

Amol Satpute, deputy conservator of forests, Junnar forest division, said, “This is the first-of-its-kind project in the state on sterilising wild animals to control their population. We are consulting veterinary experts for planning this project. So far, the sterilisation was conducted in domestic animals, including cats and dogs. This project will be implemented in the Junnar area on a pilot basis as the leopard population is relatively higher in this area.”

Satpute said that the forest department has proposed two types of sterilisation methods, including a vasectomy process for male leopards and an immune-contraception for female leopards so that these big cats will be restricted from breeding at least for some time.

Officials said that in a camera trap and radio-collaring study conducted by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) from 2019 to 2021, six to seven leopards were reported per 100 square kilometre area. Also, based on reunion data, the forest department believes that there is an increase in leopard births in the Pune district. Hence, population management is an essential step for mitigation of the man-animal conflicts here, an official said.

“Although several people are objecting to this leopard sterilisation programme citing violation of the basic rights of animals, we must understand that the conflict situation in our region is already at a serious level and if we do not take proper steps, the situation might escalate. It might reach a level where we will be left with the sole option of elimination of leopards. Therefore, it is necessary to approach this issue in a timely manner and this sterilisation project should be implemented in regions, where the leopard population density is higher,” said a senior official from the forest department on condition of anonymity. The project will target mainly leopards that are being rescued from the area either when they have strayed or engaged in man-animal conflicts.

“The mechanism of whether to set them free in the wild again or keep a watch on them through radio collaring or keep them in captivity for some more time and observe the situation is yet to be decided. We have yet to decide how many leopards will be considered for this information. The final outline of the project will be decided only after the Centre’s permission,” said Satpute.

Earlier in August 2023, Sudhir Mungantiwar, forest minister of the state, had announced the leopard sterilisation programme in Maharashtra. While the Centre initially rejected the proposal, Amol Kolhe in the first week of December wrote to Bhupender Yadav, Union minister of environment, forests and climate change (MoEFCC) to reconsider the leopard sterilisation proposal in Maharashtra as cases of man-animal conflicts were growing here. Subsequently, the MoEFCC asked the state forest department to re-submit the proposal.