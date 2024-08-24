Forest dept receives 16 applications seeking registration of exotic birds in last five months

Pune: The Pune division forest department has received 16 applications in the last five months after the ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC) made it compulsory for citizens to get a mandatory licence to possess and breed exotic wild species in captivity. Pune division forest department receives 16 applications in the last five months after MoEFCC made it compulsory for citizens to get licence to possess and breed exotic wild species in captivity. (REUTERS (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The central government notification states August 28 as the last date to declare possession of exotic wild species listed under Schedule IV of the Wild Life (Protection) Act 1972.

Citizens possessing exotic wild species are required to submit an application electronically through the PARIVESH 2.0 portal to the chief wildlife warden of the state.

According to the forest department data, 16 applications have been received under the bird category and seven for animal breeding with most owners belonging to Paud, Mulshi and Maval areas.

Mahadev Mohite, deputy conservator of forests, Pune forest department said, “The technical issue related to the registration portal has been addressed and we have started verification of applications. Officials visit locations where exotic animals are kept and action will be taken if norms are not followed.”