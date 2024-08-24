 Forest dept receives 16 applications seeking registration of exotic birds in last five months - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Aug 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Forest dept receives 16 applications seeking registration of exotic birds in last five months

ByGayatri Vajpeyee
Aug 24, 2024 07:36 AM IST

Pune division forest department receives 16 applications in the last five months after MoEFCC made it compulsory for citizens to get licence to possess and breed exotic wild species in captivity

Pune: The Pune division forest department has received 16 applications in the last five months after the ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC) made it compulsory for citizens to get a mandatory licence to possess and breed exotic wild species in captivity.

Pune division forest department receives 16 applications in the last five months after MoEFCC made it compulsory for citizens to get licence to possess and breed exotic wild species in captivity. (REUTERS (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Pune division forest department receives 16 applications in the last five months after MoEFCC made it compulsory for citizens to get licence to possess and breed exotic wild species in captivity. (REUTERS (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The central government notification states August 28 as the last date to declare possession of exotic wild species listed under Schedule IV of the Wild Life (Protection) Act 1972.

Citizens possessing exotic wild species are required to submit an application electronically through the PARIVESH 2.0 portal to the chief wildlife warden of the state.

According to the forest department data, 16 applications have been received under the bird category and seven for animal breeding with most owners belonging to Paud, Mulshi and Maval areas.

Mahadev Mohite, deputy conservator of forests, Pune forest department said, “The technical issue related to the registration portal has been addressed and we have started verification of applications. Officials visit locations where exotic animals are kept and action will be taken if norms are not followed.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Forest dept receives 16 applications seeking registration of exotic birds in last five months
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On