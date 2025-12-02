Forest garden in Bavdhan closed after leopard sighting

A leopard was sighted near the forest garden (Van-udyan) on Pashan Road in Bavdhan shortly after midnight on December 1. Forest officials conducted a site inspection on Monday and confirmed the presence of the big cat. As a safety measure, the garden has been temporarily closed to the public, and camera traps are being installed to monitor the area. Teams sent to the location confirmed the sighting, and no further movement has been recorded in the area since. (HT)

The Pune Forest Department reported that a local resident captured the leopard on their mobile phone at around 12:30 am.

Pratap Jagtap, range forest officer for Paud Forest Range, said, “Our team, including forest officials and members of RESQ Charitable Trust, conducted a joint inspection of the site and interacted with the person who recorded the video. Ground evidence also confirmed the presence of a leopard. For public safety, we have decided to close the garden, which is frequently visited for morning walks and by children. RESQ’s team is setting up four camera traps, and regular monitoring of the area will continue.”

Regarding any possible link to the Aundh leopard, another forest officer said, “As of now, there is no evidence to suggest the two leopards are the same.”

Officials suspect the leopard was moving along the Ramnadi nala, a natural corridor connecting green patches in the region. Leopards are known to inhabit the hills around the National Defence Academy (NDA), which connect to the forests in Mulshi, making occasional sightings in adjoining urban areas possible.

Neha Panchamiya, founder of RESQ, which is assisting the forest department in monitoring the leopard, appealed to citizens to remain calm but vigilant, especially at night. She urged the public to immediately report any credible sightings to the Forest Department helpline at 1926 or the RESQ helpline at 9172511100.