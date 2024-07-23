 Form coordination committee to solve Pune’s traffic problems: Ajit Pawar - Hindustan Times
Form coordination committee to solve Pune’s traffic problems: Ajit Pawar

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 24, 2024 06:14 AM IST

It was decided in the meeting that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will remove encroachments at Navale Bridge and there will be police bandobast during this drive

Deputy chief minister and Pune guardian minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday held a meeting with all concerned departments and instructed that a coordination committee be formed comprising traffic experts and officials of concerned departments to sort out the city’s traffic problems.

Deputy chief minister and Pune guardian minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday held a meeting with all concerned departments. (HT PHOTO)

Ajit Pawar said, “A coordination committee of all concerned departments and experts should be formed immediately. The committee will carry out timely reviews and propose short- and long- term measures to sort out traffic problems.”

“In the initial phase, low-cost steps which take less time will be implemented. Encroachments will be removed from the roadside and footpaths. Signal timings will be brought down and internal roads will be widened,” he said.

It was decided in the meeting that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will remove encroachments at Navale Bridge and there will be police bandobast during this drive. Similarly, encroachments at Koregaon Park and Appa Balwant Chowk will be removed. The deputy chief minister suggested using artificial intelligence (AI) and modern technology to ease the city’s traffic problems.

Public works department secretary Manisha Mhaiskar; urban development department secretary Asim Kumar Gupta; Pune divisional commissioner Chandrakant Pulkundwar; Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar; additional police commissioner Manoj Patil; PMRDA commissioner Yogesh Mhase; and PMC additional commissioner Prithviraj B were present at the meeting held at Mantralaya in Mumbai.

