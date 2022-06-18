Former BJP corporator, 3 others arrested in land grabbing case in Pune
PUNE The Pune police on Saturday arrested Vishnu Appa Harihar, former corporator of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) from Bhavani peth and three others for attempt to murder in a land grabbing case in Yewalewadi.
The arrested have been identified as Harihar, Rahul Dattaram Khude, a resident of Gultekdi; Prem Sham Kshirsagar and Sachin Prakash Mayane
“The complaint was filed by Sadik Khoja (39) a resident of boat club road, who alleged that Harihar, along with few others, forced him to sell his land to Harihar,” said an official at Swargate police station. As per the complaint, Khoja deals in land and property business. Khoja has his own land in Yewalewadi Kondhwa and was looking for a buyer.
In January 2021, accused Khude and Harihar approached Khoja and had shown interest in purchasing his land. However, because of some issue the deal did not go through.
In his complaint, Khoja claims on that on May 27 at around 9:30 pm, near Salisbury park, accused Harihar and Khude brutally assaulted Khoja and his friends Nasir Ansari with wooden sticks. They fled while threatening him of dire consequences if he did not sell the land to Harihar.
On June 6, Khoja had a meeting with his friend Nasir Ansari at Golden Bakery. When Khoja was returning home, he saw Khude on his motorcycle armed with a revolver with an intention to kill him.
Khoja saved himself and immediately rushed police station to lodge a complaint.
S Bhosale, the investigating officer, said that on May 27 May, a dispute had occurred between Khoja and Harihar regarding the sale of land and a complaint was lodged with the police. Khoja alleged that the accused were pressurising him to sell his land to Harihar only.
A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 427 (commits mischief and thereby causes loss or damage) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused at Swargate police station.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics