Dabholkar murder: CBI did not recover motorcycle, says final witness

Pune: Former Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official SR Singh, last witness in the rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar trial case, on Monday stated that the central agency could not recover the motorcycle from prime accused Amol Kale, involved in the journalist Gauri Lankesh murder case, who was later arrested in Dabholkar case in 2018. Dr Dabholkar, while on a morning walk, was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants near Omkareshwar Bridge in Shaniwar Peth on August 20, 2013. (HT PHOTO)

The motorcycle in question is key to the case and the CBI has alleged that it was used by two assailants to assassinate Dabholkar. Earlier, Singh had told the court that the probe agency is yet to recover weapon used in killing the rationalist.

When defence lawyer advocate Prakash Salsingikar asked Singh, if the CBI recovered the motorcycle and weapon, retired CBI official in his cross examination before special judge PP Jadhav said, “I searched for motorcycle and weapon, but did not recover them.”

When asked about whether panchnama was conducted in the case and whether the former CBI official visited Kale’s house, Singh replied in the negative. Singh further said that no criminal conspiracy was unearthed from the investigation. When asked about whether he recovered a mobile phone from him, the former CBI official said that he did not.

The former investigating officer further said that Kale did not cooperate during the investigation and had refused to undergo scientific psychological assessment, including brain mapping tests.

The cross examination had halted some time ago because the judge hearing the case was transferred. Due to the transfer of special Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) court judge SR Navandar, a new judge came in the place who was not having the power to conduct the case under the Act.

The case was heard by special judge PP Jadhav who has the power to conduct the court under Section 21 B of the UAPA Act which reads that a criminal court having jurisdiction under the court to try the offence under this act includes a special court constituted under the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act, 2008.

The trial in the murder case is in final stages, but the mastermind behind the killing remains still at large, claim the family members of the deceased. The case, which occurred 10 years ago, has been plagued by contradictions and confusion.

The court is conducting trial against five accused – Sanchin Andure, Sharad Kalaskar, VirendraSingh Tawade, Sanjeev Punalekar and Vikram Bhave. While Andure and Kalaskar have been accused by the CBI, Dr Dabholkar’s son Hamid says that the masterminds are still at large.

Dr Dabholkar, while on a morning walk, was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants near Omkareshwar Bridge in Shaniwar Peth on August 20, 2013. The case trial is nearing its completion and five accused have been charged by the CBI. The rationalist, founder of Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti (MANS), dedicated his life for eradication of social evils, religious superstition and caste system.

