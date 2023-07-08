Prime accused in Kishor Aware murder case arrested in Nashik

Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Saturday arrested former corporator and prime accused in the murder case of social activist Kishor Aware, said officials. Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Saturday arrested former corporator and prime accused in the murder case of social activist Kishor Aware. (HT PHOTO)

The accused has been identified as Chandrabhan Khalde, 63, a resident of Talegaon Dabhade. He was arrested from Sindhi Colony in Nashik two months after the murder incident.

On May 12, Aware was returning home when a group of men shot at him at Talegaon Dabhade municipal council in Pune district . After firing the bullets, they allegedly also beat him up and stabbed him several times. While he was undergoing treatment at a private hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

Eight accused arrested in the case so far include Shyam Arun Nigadkar, 46, from Talegaon Dabhade; Pravin alis Raghunath Sambhaji Dhotre, 32, from Maval; Adesh Vitthal Dhotre, 28, from Nane village in Maval; Sandip alias Nanya Vitthal More, 39, from Akurdi; Shrinivas Vynkatswami Shidgal, 38, from Maval; Gaurav Chandrakant Khalade, 29, from Talegaon Dabhade; Manish Shivcharan Yadav, 21, from Maval and Chandrabhan Bhanudas Khalde 55, from Talegaon Dabhade.

Swapna Gore, DCP Pimpri-Chinchwad police, said, “The accused kept his mobile switched off to hide his location from the police.’’

After technical analysis, it found that to evade arrest, Khalde was continuously changing locations from Khandala, Yavat, Hyderabad and Nashik.

Police got information that the accused is living in Sindhi Colony Nashik, after which a team from the crime branch initiated a search operation and arrested him from Nashik.

Police said, the accused is on record criminal and at least three FIRs are registered against him at Talegaon Dabhade police station under sections of 302, 504, 506, 147, 148, 149 of the Indian Penal Code.

Kakasaheb Dole, DCP Zone 2 and head of Special Investigation Team (SIT), incharge of Kishore Aware murder case said, “We came to know about his detention by the crime branch. But still, he has not been handed over to us so we cannot say anything right now.”

Earlier, police sources confirmed that during the investigation it was found that, six months ago there were arguments between Aware and accused Gaurav’s father Chandrabhan Khalde. To take revenge, Khalde hired people to kill Aware.

Accused Gaura is a civil engineer and worked along with his father in their construction business. According to police, in December last year, he fought with Aware over illegal tree-cutting in an old municipal council building. The matter escalated, and Aware slapped Gaurav.

Taking this as an insult Gaurav, decided to settle scores. During the investigation, it was also revealed that accused Nigadkar was close to Gaurav and hatched a plan to kill Aware. Nigadkar along with others started following Aware and did a reiki before killing him near the municipal council building.

