Former deputy director, wife booked in disproportionate assets case

PUNE The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Pune division, on Saturday, has booked a former deputy director from the land records department, Nagpur and his wife in a disproportionate assets case. The accused have been identified as Dadabhau Sonu Talape, 62, and his wife Kalpana Dadabhau Talape, a resident of Yerawada in Pune. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to authorities, ACB had conducted a detailed investigation of assets collected by Talape. The investigating agency had asked the accused to provide all necessary documents. But the accused failed to provide the required information, said officials.

Officials said, during his service tenure, the accused accumulated assets worth of ₹28,52,541, which is registered in his and his wife’s name which is 18.74 % higher which is suspicious.

The accused was involved in accumulating assets by using illegal ways and his wife supported him.

Both have been booked under sections 13(1)(e),13(2) of the Prevention of the Corruption Act 1998 and other relevant sections.