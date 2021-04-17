IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / Four arrested for selling clear liquid as Remdesivir in Baramati
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Four arrested for selling clear liquid as Remdesivir in Baramati

PUNE Four men were arrested by Pune rural police on Saturday in Baramati for allegedly selling a clear liquid disguised as Remdesivir, a drug used in the treatment of Covid-19 patients, said, police officials
READ FULL STORY
By Shalaka Shinde
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 05:05 PM IST

PUNE Four men were arrested by Pune rural police on Saturday in Baramati for allegedly selling a clear liquid disguised as Remdesivir, a drug used in the treatment of Covid-19 patients, said, police officials.

The arrested accused have been identified as Prashant Gharat, Shankar Bhise, Sandeep Gaikwad and Dilip Gaikwad, according to Abhinav Deshmukh, superintendent of Pune rural police.

The liquid that was in the vial in place of Remdesivir could not be immediately confirmed.

“We have arrested four of them, and a case is getting registered at Baramati taluka police station. We will issue a statement in this case soon,” said Narayan Shirgoankar, deputy superintendent of police, Baramati division of Pune rural police.

The vial of liquid was being sold in the black market for a cost of over 30,000, according to the police.

While more details are awaiting, the crime is suspected to have come to light after a Covid-19 patient was administered the injection which was packaged in a vial of Remdesivir.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP