Four booked after street brawl over overtaking car

Pune city police booked four involved in fighting and creating a public disturbance in Koregaon Park on Sunday. The police detained all the individuals involved and took them to the station. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to police, the incident occurred around 2:15 pm near a well-known hotel’s entrance when a dispute erupted between the drivers of a Porsche and a WagonR. What started as an argument over overtaking quickly escalated into a physical brawl in the middle of the road, leading to a traffic jam.

Upon receiving the information, police officers from Mundhwa police station rushed to the spot. The police detained all the individuals involved and took them to the station.

A complaint was filed by police constable Aachal Dindayal Harinkhede of the anti-dacoity team at Mundhwa police station. Based on this, a case was registered against Nimesh Nagesh Diwan, 38, Nachiket Nikhil Diwan, 26, Soha Ninad Diwan, 20—all residents of Wakad—and Prem Wadhwani, 33, a resident of Hinjewadi Phase 2.

All four have been booked under charges of creating a public nuisance and disturbing peace.