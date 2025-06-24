Search
Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Four booked after street brawl over overtaking car

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 24, 2025 07:18 AM IST

Pune police booked four men for a public disturbance in Koregaon Park after a brawl between Porsche and WagonR drivers caused a traffic jam.

Pune city police booked four involved in fighting and creating a public disturbance in Koregaon Park on Sunday.

The police detained all the individuals involved and took them to the station. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The police detained all the individuals involved and took them to the station. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to police, the incident occurred around 2:15 pm near a well-known hotel’s entrance when a dispute erupted between the drivers of a Porsche and a WagonR. What started as an argument over overtaking quickly escalated into a physical brawl in the middle of the road, leading to a traffic jam.

Upon receiving the information, police officers from Mundhwa police station rushed to the spot. The police detained all the individuals involved and took them to the station.

A complaint was filed by police constable Aachal Dindayal Harinkhede of the anti-dacoity team at Mundhwa police station. Based on this, a case was registered against Nimesh Nagesh Diwan, 38, Nachiket Nikhil Diwan, 26, Soha Ninad Diwan, 20—all residents of Wakad—and Prem Wadhwani, 33, a resident of Hinjewadi Phase 2.

All four have been booked under charges of creating a public nuisance and disturbing peace.

News / Cities / Pune / Four booked after street brawl over overtaking car
