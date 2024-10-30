Four booked for murderous assault on two persons

The Wanowrie police have booked Jayesh Bhandari of Krushnagar in Mohammadwadi and Ganesh Naidu of ABC farms on Salunkhe Vihar Road along with two unidentified persons for allegedly assaulting Siddhesh Saminder Kamble of Babu Mamdi Chowk and his friend near ABC Farms on October 27. According to the police, Kamble along with his friend Siddhartha Kakade and Kevin Xavier consumed food at the outlet and were waiting at a nearby shed when the accused asked them to leave the place. The accused threatened and abused Kamble who answered back. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused threatened and abused Kamble who answered back. Angered over the retaliation, the accused attacked Kamble who suffered a back injury that needed six stitches. His friend Siddhartha also sustained wrist injury requiring six stitches. The injured were chased and attacked with weapons, according to the police, who have invoked Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 118 (2) and 3(5) against the accused. No arrest has been made yet.