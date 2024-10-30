Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Four booked for murderous assault on two persons

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 30, 2024 06:28 AM IST

Angered over the retaliation, the accused attacked Kamble who suffered a back injury that needed six stitches

The Wanowrie police have booked Jayesh Bhandari of Krushnagar in Mohammadwadi and Ganesh Naidu of ABC farms on Salunkhe Vihar Road along with two unidentified persons for allegedly assaulting Siddhesh Saminder Kamble of Babu Mamdi Chowk and his friend near ABC Farms on October 27. According to the police, Kamble along with his friend Siddhartha Kakade and Kevin Xavier consumed food at the outlet and were waiting at a nearby shed when the accused asked them to leave the place.

The accused threatened and abused Kamble who answered back. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The accused threatened and abused Kamble who answered back. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused threatened and abused Kamble who answered back. Angered over the retaliation, the accused attacked Kamble who suffered a back injury that needed six stitches. His friend Siddhartha also sustained wrist injury requiring six stitches. The injured were chased and attacked with weapons, according to the police, who have invoked Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 118 (2) and 3(5) against the accused. No arrest has been made yet.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //