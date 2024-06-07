Four booked in Pune for cheating private firm of 2.23 cr

At least four persons have been booked for manipulating the documents received for the claims of health insurance policies and duping a private company to the tune of ₹2.23 crore. The incident took place at Viman Nagar between March 2020 and December 2021. A case has been lodged against the accused employees for manipulating and preparing forged medical documents to defraud the company, said police. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Rohan Subhash Galande, a resident of Wadgaonsheri; Madhukar Hanumant Kamble, a resident of Sanjay Park, New Airport Road; Vijay Thomas, a resident of Palathara House, Kottayam, Kerala and Shubham Santosh Shewale were booked in the cheating case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 408, 420, 465, 468, 471, 34.

The complainant has been identified as Abhijit Shashikant More, 39, a resident of Kale Borate Nagar, Hadapsar, on June 5.

According to the police, the accused colluded with each other to prepare 97 fake proposals for Corona cover and other health insurance policies which were later approved.

Police inspector Anandrao Khobare said, “A case has been lodged against the accused employees for manipulating and preparing forged medical documents to defraud the company.”