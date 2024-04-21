 Four builders bought my properties worth ₹16,000 cr for ₹826 cr: DSK - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Four builders bought my properties worth 16,000 cr for 826 cr: DSK

ByNadeem Inamdar
Apr 22, 2024 05:30 AM IST

Supreme Court (SC) granted a stay of the sale of his properties to a 4-member consortium till May 11.

Beleaguered real estate developer Deepak Sakharam Kulkarni alias DSK has alleged that four developers had bought his 16,000 crore worth of properties for a pittance taking advantage of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). Challenging the NCLT order recently, DSK moved the Supreme Court (SC) which had granted a stay of the sale of his properties to a 4-member consortium till May 11.

It was in July 2022, nearly 40 months after his arrest, one of Pune’s most prominent real estate developers, Kulkarni, popularly known as DSK, was granted bail. (HT HOTO)
It was in July 2022, nearly 40 months after his arrest, one of Pune’s most prominent real estate developers, Kulkarni, popularly known as DSK, was granted bail. (HT HOTO)

Reacting to the development, DSK said, “I emphatically state that my current situation is such that I am neither bankrupt nor into debt. Till December 2016, I had zero outstanding, and we were regularly meeting the investors. We were giving money back to the investors but the number of investors demanding refunds went as high as 32,000 individuals in one go, which was difficult to manage. I want to pay all my investors as I have properties which can be sold to pay all investors,” he said.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Pointing out how he became a victim of the crisis, the real estate developer said, “When I was jailed, my company was under insolvency when four real-estate developers came together and taking advantage of the NCLT act, bought my gold-like company which has 300-acre dream city, Balewadi, Baner, properties in Mumbai aggregating 11 properties, which are worth 21,000 crore as per my estimates for a pittance. However, according to the government evaluators, it is worth 16,000 crore. These 11 properties have been bought for a meagre 826 crores in 2019 while I was in jail, and they will give this money in seven tranches.”

Claiming that injustice was meted out to him, DSK said, “I was not asked before the sale and hence filed a case in the court. I have been made a scapegoat in this process. Many major companies have self-declared bankrupt and have been bailed out of the crisis, but I have been the biggest victim of the process. My accounts were frozen, and I could not repay my customers. So, from where could I get my money as I was blocked from all sides.”

Kulkarni said he was one of the best two-wheeler dealers in the country and restrictions were brought to prevent the sale of two-wheelers.

“I will pay all my investors in the next six months, and I am confident that I will get my company back.”

It was in July 2022, nearly 40 months after his arrest, one of Pune’s most prominent real estate developers, Kulkarni, popularly known as DSK, was granted bail by the Supreme Court in connection with the 2,043 crore investors’ fraud case.

The city police had lodged a case against him at Shivajinagar police station on October 28, 2017. The realtor was booked under IPC sections 406, 409, 411, 418, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 109, 120-B and sections 3 and 4 of Maharashtra Protection of Interests of Depositors (MPID) Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Four builders bought my properties worth 16,000 cr for 826 cr: DSK
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On