Four cops suspended for illegally selling 18 seized vehicles

Four policemen have been suspended by the Pune city police following allegations of illegally selling at least 18 seized vehicles to scrap dealers for personal financial gain. According to police, accused policemen allegedly bypassed procedures and sold the nine motorcycles and four-wheelers each to scrap dealers and earned ₹ 4.60 lakh. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Taking all evidence into consideration, R Raja, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP Zone 5) suspended police havaldar Dayanand Dashrath Gaikwad, police naik Santosh Shankar Andure, and police constables Tukaram Sadashiv Pandhare and Rajesh Manoj Darade. All accused were deputed at Loni Kalbhor police station.

The suspension order was issued on Monday after a thorough preliminary investigation, prompted by suspicions of irregularities in the handling of seized stolen vehicles. The four suspended policemen remained absent during the inquiry after being called repeatedly. Hence on Monday, the suspension order was passed.

DCP R Raja said, “We have got information about the illegal sale of vehicles that were seized during police action. After inquiry, it was revealed that the four accused sold 18 vehicles to scrap dealers for their personal gain. After an initial enquiry, they were suspended and will face more legal action.’’

Raja went on to say that the reason for their involvement in this criminal action, as well as other relevant facts, would be revealed following a thorough inquiry.

According to sources within the police department, in the last month, police arrested an individual in connection with a vehicle theft case. During his interrogation, police came to know that four policemen from their police station used to sell him seized vehicles for personal monetary gains.

Police said that suspended policemen now face not only disciplinary actions but potential legal consequences for their actions.