Four Delhi-bound flights delayed at Pune airport

Flyers booking night- and early morning- flights are facing a lot of inconvenience at Pune airport as the flights are getting delayed regularly.

Three SpiceJet and one Air Asia flight scheduled for Delhi were delayed on Friday. SpiceJet flights SG 8869 and SG8870 were delayed by five hours each while Air Asia Pune-Delhi flight I5738 was delayed by three hours. These flights were delayed in the morning hours.

Another Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight SG8184, scheduled to depart at 5.40 pm was delayed by at least three hours.

Antony Jinson Figarado tweeted, “Such poor and pathetic service from SpiceJet. Not only me but a group of flyers including senior citizens was waiting at Pune Airport. From 10 PM, the flight timing changed four times due to usual operational reasons and there was no proper response from those concerned. Flight no SG 8869. Worst airline ever in history SpiceJet; at least be loyal to your customers. The whole night we have been at the airport with no seats to sit. I can’t think of such a situation with any airline. Not recommended.”

Another flyer Lalit Singla tweeted, “Chaos at Pune Airport, delay of Air Asia Pune-Delhi flight I5738 was delayed by three hours.”

Prashant Bhatt tweeted, “SpiceJet flights delayed as usual. SG8870 Pune to Delhi. From 4:10 am to 4.50 am, then 6.20 am and 7.20 am. The staff is rude. Made a mistake. Pathetic experience, total waste of time.”

Abhishek Arora who was on the flight to Delhi, said, “Pune-Delhi scheduled for 6 am late by three hours. No food was served, and no snacks were arranged. Aged customers and children were without food for five hours straight. Customer service, my foot!”

Neither SpiceJet nor Air Asia issued any official statement regarding the reason for the flights getting delayed.

Punit Patel, a regular flyer, said, “Flying with SpiceJet is the worst experience. The airline should take these delays seriously otherwise people will stop booking SpiceJet flights. I feel the Directorate General of Civil Aviation should take action against them.”

Flyers have complained about SpiceJet flights getting delayed every day at Pune airport.