Four gold theft cases reported in Pune in single day

PUNE Four cases of chain snatching were lodged in the city on May 5, said police. In the first case, a forty-eight-year-old woman lodged a complaint with Shivajinagar police stating that an unidentified thief snatched her gold chain while she was boarding a city bus near the railway station on May 4. The case was lodged on May 5 against the accused. Four cases of chain snatching lodged in Pune city on May 5, said police. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

In the second case, the Bharati Vidyapeeth police have lodged a case against a thief for stealing gold, silver ornaments and cash worth ₹1.49 lakh from the purse of a woman visiting Katraj Zoo. The incident took place on May 4, and the case was lodged on May 5.

In the third case, the Baner police have lodged a case against a thief for stealing a gold chain from the residence of a victim on May 4. The police have valued the gold chain to be worth ₹70,000 and further probe has been initiated.

In the fourth case, the Kharadi police have lodged a case against two motorcycle-borne thieves who snatched the gold chain of a woman estimated to be worth ₹90,000 at Mundhwa bypass road on May 4.