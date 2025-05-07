Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Four gold theft cases reported in Pune in single day

ByNadeem Inamdar
May 07, 2025 09:08 AM IST

PUNE: Four chain snatching cases reported on May 5, involving thefts of gold and cash worth ₹1.49 lakh, ₹70,000, and ₹90,000 on May 4.

PUNE Four cases of chain snatching were lodged in the city on May 5, said police. In the first case, a forty-eight-year-old woman lodged a complaint with Shivajinagar police stating that an unidentified thief snatched her gold chain while she was boarding a city bus near the railway station on May 4. The case was lodged on May 5 against the accused.

Four cases of chain snatching lodged in Pune city on May 5, said police. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Four cases of chain snatching lodged in Pune city on May 5, said police. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

In the second case, the Bharati Vidyapeeth police have lodged a case against a thief for stealing gold, silver ornaments and cash worth 1.49 lakh from the purse of a woman visiting Katraj Zoo. The incident took place on May 4, and the case was lodged on May 5.

In the third case, the Baner police have lodged a case against a thief for stealing a gold chain from the residence of a victim on May 4. The police have valued the gold chain to be worth 70,000 and further probe has been initiated.

In the fourth case, the Kharadi police have lodged a case against two motorcycle-borne thieves who snatched the gold chain of a woman estimated to be worth 90,000 at Mundhwa bypass road on May 4.

News / Cities / Pune / Four gold theft cases reported in Pune in single day
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 07, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On