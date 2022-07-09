Four held for murdering youth in Vishrantwadi

The Vishrantwadi police have arrested four persons in connection with the murder of a youth, who resided in Dandekar bridge, on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Balu Arjun Shinde (42), Francis Swami alias Bhayya Anthony Swami (20), both residents of Dighi; Akbar Shahbuddin Shaikh (20), a resident of Bhimnagar and Sarfaraz Saleem Shaikh (20), a resident of Dhanori.

The deceased has been identified as Tushar Jaywant Bhosale (23).

According to the police, Bhosale had come to Wadarvasti in Vishrantwadi where he had a verbal spat with Swami. Later, he called his friends and they were searching for Swami with the intention of physical assault.

To escape the attack from the accused, Bhosale entered the house of Shinde where he was knifed on stomach. The other accused assaulted him with bamboo sticks, iron rods and other sharp weapons.

Bhosale was rushed to Sassoon General Hospital where doctors proclaimed him dead on arrival. A cross complaint was lodged by Swami against the deceased and 15 other accused in the case.