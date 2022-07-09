Four held for murdering youth in Vishrantwadi
The Vishrantwadi police have arrested four persons in connection with the murder of a youth, who resided in Dandekar bridge, on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Balu Arjun Shinde (42), Francis Swami alias Bhayya Anthony Swami (20), both residents of Dighi; Akbar Shahbuddin Shaikh (20), a resident of Bhimnagar and Sarfaraz Saleem Shaikh (20), a resident of Dhanori.
The deceased has been identified as Tushar Jaywant Bhosale (23).
According to the police, Bhosale had come to Wadarvasti in Vishrantwadi where he had a verbal spat with Swami. Later, he called his friends and they were searching for Swami with the intention of physical assault.
To escape the attack from the accused, Bhosale entered the house of Shinde where he was knifed on stomach. The other accused assaulted him with bamboo sticks, iron rods and other sharp weapons.
Bhosale was rushed to Sassoon General Hospital where doctors proclaimed him dead on arrival. A cross complaint was lodged by Swami against the deceased and 15 other accused in the case.
-
BMC will take help from police in evicting people from dilapidated buildings
Mumbai: In order to save lives and prevent disasters of building collapsing in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday, said that it will take the help of Mumbai police authorities for evicting the occupants living in the C-1 structures or dangerous buildings in the city. Every year, BMC releases a list of dilapidated structures ahead of the monsoon season.
-
27-year-old prisoner dies by suicide inside Yerawada jail
A convict undergoing life imprisonment after being convicted for a murder allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself from a tree inside Yerawada Central Jail premises on Thursday. The 27-year-old was convicted of killing his wife and was lodged in prison for the last five years. Yerawada jail superintendent Rani Bhosale said that deceased was depressed for the past couple of months. He was even taken for treatment.
-
Shinde, Fadnavis land in Delhi, expected to finalise power-sharing pact
Chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis reached New Delhi on Friday on a two-day visit during which they will call on prime minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda among others. Both the state leaders are expected to discuss and finalise the power-sharing pact between the BJP and the Shinde-led faction of Shiv Sena.
-
Elgar Parishad case: Can Navlakha be allowed telephone calls from jail? HC asks prison dept
Mumbai: In order to facilitate the inmates to communicate with their families, friends, and lawyers, the Bombay high court (HC) asked the state prison authorities on Friday to clarify their stand on the telephone calling facility available for undertrials and convicts as per prison rules. The bench has asked the prison authorities to respond and state whether Navlakha can be extended the telephone calling facility and posted the hearing of the application to Tuesday.
-
Japanese nationals in Mumbai “shell-shocked”
Pune/Mumbai: As the news of former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe assassination trickled in, Japanese nationals living in Mumbai were left distraught. Abe was addressing a public rally in Nara, Kansai region on Friday, while campaigning for his colleague in the upcoming national elections, when the attacker shot him twice from close range around 11:15am Japan time. An English teacher at the Japanese School of Mumbai, Neha Dalamal grew up in Japan and her parents still reside there.
