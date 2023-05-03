Home / Cities / Pune News / Four inmates of Yerawada Central jail booked for attacking prisoner

ByHT Correspondent
May 03, 2023 11:39 PM IST

Four inmates of Yerawada Central Prison have been booked for assaulting another prisoner, causing head injuries. Two accused are serving jail sentence under Section 302 of the IPC.

Police have booked four inmates of Yerawada Central Prison for allegedly assaulting another prisoner. The incident occurred around 1 pm on Tuesday.

Police have booked four inmates of Yerawada Central Prison for allegedly assaulting another prisoner. (HT FILE PHOTO)
The accused identified as Aslam Bashir Mujawar, Sidharth Ankush Yampure, Ajay Vijay Paygude and Saurabh Ganesh Salave attacked Nana Gaikwad and injured him.

The accused reportedly manhandled the victim, leading to physical altercation. One prisoner sustained head injuries in the incident and was taken to hospital.

A police official said that two of the four accused are serving jail sentence under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), while the others were incarcerated on charges under Sections 395 and 385 of the IPC. The jail official lodged a complaint with the Yerawada police station, following which a case has been registered against the accused under Sections 324, 323, and 34 of the IPC.

