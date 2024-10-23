Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Four leopards captured in a week in Pune’s Junnar tehsil

ByGayatri Vajpeyee
Oct 23, 2024 09:25 PM IST

Sujata Dhere, a 40-year-old woman, died in a leopard attack at around 6 am on October 9 prompting the forest department to install 30 cages and 15 trap cameras to monitor the animal’s activity

Amid leopard attack incidents in Junnar tehsil, the forest department has captured four leopards in a week. Two were captured from the Pimpari Pendhar village and one each from Rajuri and Otur. Officials said these big cats are sent to Manikdoh Rescue Centre.

Officials said these captured big cats are sent to Manikdoh Rescue Centre. (HT PHOTO)
Officials said these captured big cats are sent to Manikdoh Rescue Centre. (HT PHOTO)

Sujata Dhere, a 40-year-old woman, died in a leopard attack at around 6 am on October 9 prompting the forest department to install 30 cages and 15 trap cameras to monitor the animal’s activity. The leopard involved in this incident was captured within 48 hours.

Pradip Chavan, range forest officer for Pimpri Pendhar, said, “Two leopards have been captured from Pimpari Pendhar area and both are adult male leopards, and they have been sent to the rescue facility in Manikdoh.”

Officials said efforts are ongoing to capture more leopards, especially in areas categorised as hotspots for human-leopard conflict.

Till October 23, 2024, seven deaths have been reported in Junnar tehsil in big cat attack incidents.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //