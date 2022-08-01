Four Maharashtra subdivisions report decline in rain intensity

As July ended, monsoon has taken a break which reduced the seasonal rainfall for all four subdivisions in Maharashtra. Although all of them are on the higher side of normal, seasonal rainfall has seen a decline due to the dry spell.

The excess rainfall in all four subdivisions has shown a decrease due to a reduction in the vigour of the rainfall. Data furnished by the IMD highlights that the rainfall excess for central Maharashtra has seen a reduction from 45 per cent to 31 per cent.

Whereas drought-prone Marathwada has reported excess rainfall reduction from 80 per cent to 69 per cent till July 27. Similarly, Vidarbha also has reported a reduction in excess rainfall from 54 per cent to 48 per cent.

Konkan and Goa have reported 26 per cent excess rainfall between July 14 and July 20. This rainfall excess was reduced to 15 per cent by the end of July 27.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department of the IMD Pune, said that the rainfall is usually more vicious during August.

“We can see that the normal values of rainfall for August are usually on the higher side. However, the rainfall forecast for August is also a little tricky. IMD will be issuing the detailed rainfall forecast for August on August 1,” said Kashyapi.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) will be issuing the forecast for August on Monday.

According to the forecast by the weather department, August is likely to start with heavy rainfall for some parts of Maharashtra.

According to officials at IMD, India recorded 327.7mm of rain in July which is 16.9% above normal. In terms of actual rain this is the wettest July after 2005, in terms of percentage departure from normal this is the highest positive percentage departure from normal after 1994.