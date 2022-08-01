Four Maharashtra subdivisions report decline in rain intensity
As July ended, monsoon has taken a break which reduced the seasonal rainfall for all four subdivisions in Maharashtra. Although all of them are on the higher side of normal, seasonal rainfall has seen a decline due to the dry spell.
The excess rainfall in all four subdivisions has shown a decrease due to a reduction in the vigour of the rainfall. Data furnished by the IMD highlights that the rainfall excess for central Maharashtra has seen a reduction from 45 per cent to 31 per cent.
Whereas drought-prone Marathwada has reported excess rainfall reduction from 80 per cent to 69 per cent till July 27. Similarly, Vidarbha also has reported a reduction in excess rainfall from 54 per cent to 48 per cent.
Konkan and Goa have reported 26 per cent excess rainfall between July 14 and July 20. This rainfall excess was reduced to 15 per cent by the end of July 27.
Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department of the IMD Pune, said that the rainfall is usually more vicious during August.
“We can see that the normal values of rainfall for August are usually on the higher side. However, the rainfall forecast for August is also a little tricky. IMD will be issuing the detailed rainfall forecast for August on August 1,” said Kashyapi.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) will be issuing the forecast for August on Monday.
According to the forecast by the weather department, August is likely to start with heavy rainfall for some parts of Maharashtra.
According to officials at IMD, India recorded 327.7mm of rain in July which is 16.9% above normal. In terms of actual rain this is the wettest July after 2005, in terms of percentage departure from normal this is the highest positive percentage departure from normal after 1994.
Ludhiana shop owner gets extortion call from ‘gangster’
A miscreant claiming to be a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang demanded ₹5 lakh extortion money from a stationary store owner. The victim, Ashwani Wadhwa, 42, of Krishna Nagar, said on July 30, he received a call from an unidentified number on WhatsApp. He threatened to kill Wadhwa and his family the same way they had shot dead singer Sidhu Moose Wala if he did not transfer the money or informed the police.
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora stresses on need to set up hotel management institutes
Member of Parliament from the Rajya Sabha, Sanjeev Arora said the Union minister has further informed the house that a total six state institutes of hotel management (SIHM), one each at Bihar, Odisha, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, were affiliated during last three years (2019-20, 2020-21and 2021-22) and funds worth ₹5,930 lakh were allocated to the institutes. Arora added that the same would help in generating more employment opportunities for the youth.
Banker’s house in Ludhiana burgled of ₹50,000, jewellery
A gang of burglars targeted the house of a banker in D block of the Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar and decamped with ₹50,000 and jewellery. At the time of the incident, Rajesh Kumar and his family members were sleeping in the other room. In his complaint, Rajesh Kumar, said he came to know about the incident in the morning when he found the room to have been ransacked and the almirah lying open.
32-year-old woman ends life by consuming poison at Ludhiana’s DMCH
A 32-year-old woman on Saturday ended her life at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) by consuming poison. The victim was under stress over the ill health of her husband and inability to bear the cost of his treatment. The woman was a resident of Badala village of Phillaur. Her husband was admitted to DMCH after suffering a stroke. The ASI added that police are recording the statement of the deceased's family members.
Army dog ‘Axel’ laid to rest in J&K
The Army on Sunday paid homage to and laid to rest its canine soldier 'Axel' who made the supreme sacrifice during an anti-terror operation but not before pinpointing the location of a holed-up terrorist and thereby protecting a mosque in the vicinity. The terrorist, who was later identified as Kupwara-resident Akhtar Hussain Bhatt, was killed by security forces after an eight-hour-long gunfight in the Wanigam Bala area of Kreeri in Baramulla district on Saturday.
