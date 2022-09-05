Four members of a family booked for assaulting PMPML bus driver
The Khadak police have booked four members of a family from Shankar Sheth road for assaulting a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus driver. The incident took place at Seven Loves chowk on Saturday, said police.
The accused have been identified as Nitin Katake, Dhananjay Katake, Nikhil Katake and Savita Katake, all residents of Mira society at Seven Loves chowk.
According to the complaint filed by bus driver Laxman Dhumal (41), he and the bus conductor were on route number 26/10 (Swargate-Alandi-Swargate). He was heading towards Swargate from Alandi. At around 7:30 pm, the bus was caught in a traffic jam at Seven Loves chowk signal near Mira society, one of the accused was honking to make way for his car.
Considering the heavy traffic jam, the driver was unable to take the bus forward and make way for the car. After the signal turned green, the accused brought his car in front of the bus and threatened the driver and assaulted him. He also called up his family members who reached the spot and got into the bus and abused and assaulted the bus driver.
The bus driver objected to creating a ruckus inside the PMPL bus; however, one of the accused threatened to smash the windshield of the bus, said police.
Nitinkumar Naik, assistant police inspector, Khadak police station, said, “As per the complaint filed by the Dhumal we have lodged a case against all the accused. After checking the CCTV footage, we have identified the accused and asked them to be present at the police station for further investigation.’’
A case is registered against the accused under 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).
3.8 lakh people link voter ID cards with Aadhaar in a single day
“Voters from rural constituent assembly like Ambegaon, Indapur, Bhor, Khed, and Maval have given a better response as compared to the voters of the urban area,” said collector and district election officer, Rajesh Deshmukh. “Voters who have not linked their voter ID cards with their Aadhaar number will have to fill the application form no. 6B which is available on www.nvsp.in” he said.
LMC’s first housing project: Municipal corporation to construct row houses in Ahana Enclave
The Lucknow Municipal Corporation has decided to construct row houses in Ahana enclave besides the construction of 684 flats in 18 towers. Ahana Enclave near Ashiana locality in Lucknow, is the first housing project of LMC. LMC has decided to file FIR against a builder who has occupied LMC land and constructed a colony on it in Indira Nagar. The Manas Vihar Colony has been constructed after occupying 12 bighas of land of LMC.
Covid takes a backseat, as swine flu, dengue cases rise in Pune, say officials
Even though the festive season has begun, the city has not seen a drastic rise in Covid cases. Doctors note that other diseases like swine flu and dengue have taken precedence over Covid. Chairman of the Indian Medical Association's hospital board of India, Dr Sanjay Patil, Pune chapter said that there are other infections on the rise. On Sunday, Pune district reported 296 new Covid cases. No death was reported on Sunday.
Rainfall activity to increase in Pune from September 8 : IMD
Many isolated parts of Pune city reported brief intense rainfall spells on Sunday evening. As per India Meteorological Department, the rainfall activity is likely to increase from September 8. Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD, Pune, said that rainfall activity in city and ghat regions is likely to increase. Whereas, Central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha are likely to report isolated incidents of thunderstorms and lightning till September 7.
State Dy CM orders detailed probe into Cyrus Mistry’s death
Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has ordered a probe into the death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry in a road accident on Sunday. Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds charge of the home portfolio, said he had spoken to director general of police Rajnish Seth and asked for detailed and in-depth investigations to be conducted. Fadnavis also tweeted his condolences at Mistry's death. Chief minister Eknath Shinde too condoled Mistry's sudden demise.
