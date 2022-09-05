Four members of a family booked for assaulting PMPML bus driver

The Khadak police have booked four members of a family from Shankar Sheth road for assaulting a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus driver. The incident took place at Seven Loves chowk on Saturday, said police.

The accused have been identified as Nitin Katake, Dhananjay Katake, Nikhil Katake and Savita Katake, all residents of Mira society at Seven Loves chowk.

According to the complaint filed by bus driver Laxman Dhumal (41), he and the bus conductor were on route number 26/10 (Swargate-Alandi-Swargate). He was heading towards Swargate from Alandi. At around 7:30 pm, the bus was caught in a traffic jam at Seven Loves chowk signal near Mira society, one of the accused was honking to make way for his car.

Considering the heavy traffic jam, the driver was unable to take the bus forward and make way for the car. After the signal turned green, the accused brought his car in front of the bus and threatened the driver and assaulted him. He also called up his family members who reached the spot and got into the bus and abused and assaulted the bus driver.

The bus driver objected to creating a ruckus inside the PMPL bus; however, one of the accused threatened to smash the windshield of the bus, said police.

Nitinkumar Naik, assistant police inspector, Khadak police station, said, “As per the complaint filed by the Dhumal we have lodged a case against all the accused. After checking the CCTV footage, we have identified the accused and asked them to be present at the police station for further investigation.’’

A case is registered against the accused under 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).