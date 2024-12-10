Four new charging stations to come up in MSRTC Pune division

With the Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC) Pune division adding more electric buses (e-buses) to its fleet, the administration has decided to add four new e-bus charging stations. Currently, the MSRTC Pune division has 66 e-buses that are charged at the Swargate ST stand, and the main head office premises at Shankarsheth Road. Currently, the MSRTC Pune division has 66 e-buses that are charged at the Swargate ST stand, and the main head office premises at Shankarsheth Road. (HT FILE)

Going forward, four new e-bus charging stations will come up at the Alandi, Dapodi, Indapur and Manchar ST depots in the Pune division. The additional charging stations will help add to the e-bus fleet and improve its frequency across ST stands in the Pune division.

The MSRTC plans to add around 5,000 e-buses phase-wise out of which, 200 e-buses will be allocated to the MSRTC Pune division. These e-buses will operate in the state under the name ‘e-Shivai’. Some departments have already got e-buses and e-bus services have been started on some routes. The first e-Shivai was started on the Pune-Nagar route in the Pune division in August 2023 after which e-Shivai services were started on the Pune- to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Ahmednagar, Nashik, Kolhapur and Solapur routes.

Sachin Shinde, divisional traffic officer, MSRTC Pune, said, “The work of electric charging stations has started at the Alandi, Dapodi, Indapur and Manchar ST depots. As more e-buses are added to the MSRTC fleet, we will need more charging stations.”