Four Thai women detained by Pune police for violating visa norms

The Special Branch of Pune city police detained four Thai women for allegedly staying on business visa and working illegally as a masseuse in a spa, police officials said on Sunday.

According to Special Branch police, the four women arrived in India last year on a business visa, but they overstayed and began working in Pune without a work visa permit.

R Raja DCP Special Branch Pune city Police, “Based on a tip-off about an illegal massage parlour being run in Kondhwa, the team raided the Spa on March 24 and found four women from Thailand who didn’t have valid documents to stay in India.We have also booked Spa manager, owner of Spa and the caretaker .’’

A case has been registered against the all accused under various sections of the Foreigners Act.