Four-year-old boy crushed to death by road roller in Daund

A four-year-old boy was crushed to death by a road roller at Daund in Pune district, police said on Friday. The road roller was being reversed when it ran over the child (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to police, the incident occurred on Thursday evening near a road construction site on the Daund–Gopalwadi road. The road roller was being reversed when it ran over the child.

Police said the operator was reportedly in a hurry to complete work at the end of the day and failed to notice the child behind the machine. The boy’s mother was working at the site as a labourer for road surfacing work.

The incident was captured on CCTV footage, which later went viral on social media platforms. After the accident, the road roller operator fled the scene.

Gopal Pawar, police inspector at Daund police station, said, “On Friday, the operator, Parshuram Rathod, a native of Gulbarga in Karnataka, was taken into custody. Further investigation is underway.”

Daund police have booked the operator under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA). Further investigation is ongoing.