Frequency of heat waves less this summer, but days to be warmer in Maha
PUNE Although the frequency of heat waves is less for March, higher than normal temperatures may increase the probability of heat waves in parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat this summer season.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its ‘seasonal (March to May) and monthly (March) 2022 outlook for temperature and rainfall report’, released on Tuesday, said that this is a summer of La Nina and the frequency of heat waves may be less this year.
During the interaction, M Mohapatra, director-general at IMD said that parts of northern Maharashtra may report higher than normal day temperatures. “The climatological relationship between La Nina and frequency and intensity of heat waves is normal. During El Nino, summer heat waves are more intense. Since this is a La Nina year, the impact of the heat waves will be less. However, we will see higher than normal day temperatures. During La Nina conditions, we witness more severe cold waves. There are multiple factors that impact heat and cold waves,” Mohapatra said.
He added that this year, we did not witness intense western disturbances. “And so basically, lower than normal snowfall activity was seen. For the duration of March to May, over Maharashtra, higher than normal day temperatures will be reported. Nights in Konkan and Goa and central Maharashtra will also be warmer than normal. Whereas Marathwada and Vidarbha may report around normal minimum temperatures,” he said.
Along with Maharashtra, parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh will also report higher than normal day temperatures this summer.
Forecast for March
Mohapatra said that maximum temperatures will be higher than normal in most parts of Maharashtra including Pune. “Minimum temperatures will vary across Maharashtra with some regions such as Konkan and Goa having normal temperatures. Central Maharashtra will have normal minimum temperatures,” he said. About the monsoon, Mohapatra said that it is too early to predict how the monsoon will turn out this year.
“As of now, La Niña conditions are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific region. La Niña is likely to weaken during the spring season in the northern hemisphere to reach ENSO conditions till June. At present, neutral Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions are present over the Indian Ocean and the latest forecast indicates that these conditions are likely to continue during the spring and summer seasons in the northern hemisphere,” according to IMD officials.
