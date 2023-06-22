Darshana murder: Friend killed her for refusing marriage proposal, says Pune police

Four days after the body of Darshana Pawar was found from the foothills of Rajgad Fort, her friend was nabbed from Andheri railway station on Wednesday night in connection with the murder, the Pune Rural Police officials said on Thursday. The Pune rural police found the decomposed body of Darshana at the foothills of Rajgad Fort on June 18. (HT PHOTO)

The suspect, identified as Sudhir alias Rahul Dattatrya Handore, 28, a native from Sinnar in Nashik district and residing at Hingane, has confessed to the crime, said officials.

The police probe revealed that Rahul stoned to death the 26-year-old Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) rank holder after she refused his marriage proposal during the visit to the fort. The accused was also preparing for MPSC exam after completing his bachelor’s in botany. He was working part-time as a food delivery boy for online platforms in Pune to manage his daily expenses.

Ankit Goyal, superintendent of police (Pune rural), said, “The court has granted the accused police custody till June 29. More details will come after detailed interrogation.”

The senior police official said that the victim and the accused knew each other since childhood as he used to stay at the house next to her uncle’s home in Nashik district.

“Rahul killed Darshana by hitting her head with a stone. As the body also bore wound marks, the accused will be probed to locate weapons used to attack her. While the accused was shifting locations to evade arrest after committing the crime, he contacted some of his family members via mobile phone,” a police official said.

The Pune rural police found the decomposed body of Darshana at the foothills of Rajgad Fort on June 18. Probe revealed the victim went missing after she went on a trek with Rahul, whose mobile was found switched off. CCTV camera footages showed the duo at the hills at 8:30 am on June 12, but only Rahul was seen near the foothills at around 10:45 am.

Following the arrest, Darshana’s mother Sunanda Pawar said, “We want capital punishment for Rahul. We have lost our daughter.”

According to the police, the accused was apprehended while he was on his way to Pune. Velha police station has filed a case of murder.

