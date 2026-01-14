Pune: The high-quality road infrastructure developed across rural Pune district for the upcoming international cycling event has significantly improved last-mile connectivity to nearly 140 villages, delivering long-term benefits for agriculture, tourism and local livelihoods, district collector Jitendra Dudi said on Tuesday. From farms to forts, cycling race puts Pune’s villages and heritage on global map

Dudi said the multi-stage cycling race, scheduled from January 19, was used as an opportunity to upgrade rural roads that had awaited improvement for years. “These roads are not temporary arrangements for a single event. They are permanent assets for rural Pune,” he said, adding that the strengthened network would help farmers transport produce faster, support tourism and boost small-scale industries.

The five-day, 437-km race will see 171 elite cyclists from 35 countries ride through Pune district’s diverse terrain — from the Sahyadri mountain trails and scenic lakesides to historic forts, villages and urban landmarks. Dudi said the event would project Pune as a global destination by combining endurance sport with the region’s rich history and geography.

Farmers from Saswad and surrounding areas said the improved roads have reduced travel time to Pune markets, helping them avoid losses and secure better prices. Mahesh Poman, a progressive farmer cultivating rare foreign fruits such as blueberries, raspberries and blackberries, said faster transport had made a tangible difference. “Earlier, reaching markets took much longer. Now we can transport produce in far less time,” he said.

Fig farmers in the Saswad belt, where the crop is highly perishable, echoed similar views. “Figs last barely two days after harvesting. Faster connectivity means fresher produce reaches consumers,” said Balasaheb Kale. Another farmer, Ashok Kale, said same-day delivery has improved earnings and market rates.

The improved road network has also enhanced access to the Maval region, through which the race will pass. Local residents believe the upgraded connectivity will help tourism extend beyond the monsoon season. “International exposure will draw attention to Maval’s natural beauty and forts, creating year-round tourism,” said Bhaskar Jadhav, a local teacher. Businesswoman Manisha Thakar said better roads would help highlight the region’s historic forts and strengthen the local economy.

Dudi said the event will also be broadcast internationally, with live commentary highlighting the historical and cultural significance of locations along the race route. Content curated by Indologists will be woven into the broadcast, covering forts such as Sinhgad and Purandar, ancient trade routes, temples, caves, water bodies and iconic city landmarks, including Shaniwarwada, Fergusson College and Savitribai Phule Pune University.

“The idea is to showcase Pune’s scenic beauty, heritage and legacy alongside world-class sport,” Dudi said. He added that the administration had ensured global standards in infrastructure, safety, logistics and hospitality.

The infrastructure work has also generated local employment. Workers engaged in safety installations along the route said they were proud to be part of an event that puts Pune district on the global map.

“With cyclists from across the world participating, the biggest outcome will not just be global recognition but durable rural infrastructure that will serve villages for decades,” Dudi said, underlining that improved last-mile connectivity remains the event’s most significant legacy.