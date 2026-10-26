Fruit supply crunch raises price concerns in Pune

The decline in daily fruit arrivals is causing fruit prices to climb at Gultekdi Market Yard, with prices of pomegranates witnessing a particularly sharp increase and prices of fruits such as oranges and sweet limes too set to increase with the supply situation expected to tighten further next month. Pomegranates that were previously selling at around ₹60-70 per kg are now selling at ₹120-150 per kg, placing an additional burden on household budgets. According to information shared by Market Yard traders, daily pomegranate arrivals have dropped from approximately 15,000 trays to 7,000-8,000 trays. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to information shared by Market Yard traders, daily pomegranate arrivals have dropped from approximately 15,000 trays to 7,000-8,000 trays, reducing the availability of the fruit in the wholesale market. The decline in arrivals has pushed up prices significantly, with the extent of the increase depending on the quality, size and variety of the fruit. If supply continues to fall, consumers may have to pay more in the coming weeks, especially for good quality pomegranates.

Yuvraj Kanchi, a senior fruit trader at Market Yard, said that the gap between demand and supply has widened, resulting in higher wholesale rates that are also reflecting in retail markets. “Pomegranate prices have increased considerably because arrivals in the market have reduced. Earlier, prices were in the range of ₹60-70 per kg but they have now reached ₹120-150 per kg, depending on the quality of the fruit. The daily arrival of pomegranates, which was around 15,000 trays previously has come down to around 7,000-8,000 trays. This reduction in supply has had a direct impact on prices. When the quantity arriving in the market falls substantially, traders have lesser stocks available to meet demand and prices naturally move upwards. The situation could become more challenging next month if arrivals decline further. Consumers should be prepared for the possibility of higher prices, while the market will be closely watching how supplies change over the coming weeks,” Kanchi said.

Consumers frequenting retail fruit stalls are already feeling the pinch, and buyers are likely to become more selective, comparing prices and quality before making purchases, particularly if the current trend spills over into the coming month.

Ketakee Patankar, a Punekar, said that the increase has made regular fruit purchases more expensive. “Pomegranates were available at more affordable prices earlier, but the current rates of ₹120-150 per kg have made a noticeable difference to our monthly household budget. We buy fruits for their nutritional value especially for children and elderly family members but when their prices rise so sharply, it becomes difficult to purchase the same quantity as before. If prices increase further next month, we may have to buy smaller quantities or choose other fruits that are more affordable,” she said.

The decline in arrivals is expected to extend to other fruits as well, including oranges and sweet limes. Traders anticipate that these fruits could become costlier if their market supplies weaken in the coming weeks. However, the extent of any price increase will depend on the volume of arrivals, quality of produce, and demand from retailers and consumers. For households that regularly purchase fresh fruit, any further increase could mean adjusting their budgets or reducing the quantity purchased. Meanwhile, prices of vegetables, unlike fruits, have not increased substantially as demand remains weak. Despite fluctuations in the availability of individual vegetables, subdued buying has limited the upward movement in prices.