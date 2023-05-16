We have not expelled any student, says FTII administration

After students of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), 2020 batch undertook an indefinite hunger strike on Monday over expulsion of a batchmate, the administration on Tuesday clarified its stand on the issue. Students of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), 2020 batch undertook an indefinite hunger strike on Monday (HT PHOTO)

FTII registrar Sayyid Reebahashmi said, “The Institute has not expelled any student from the 2020 batch. There were five students from the batch who lacked the required credits and attendance to get promoted for the next semester. Among them, four were promoted with additional assignments. However, in the case of one student who didn’t earn credits for the course, and whose attendance was 30 per cent, was asked to repeat the semester by the academic council of the institute.”

As per the information given by the FTII Students’ Association, five students of the 2020 batch were expelled from the institute without giving any prior notice. After this, students of 2020 batch decided to not attend any classes and an emergency academic council meeting was held on May 1. Following which, four students were allowed to continue the course on conditions of remedial assignments, and exercises decided by the department heads.

On Tuesday, the students continued the hunger strike in the campus.