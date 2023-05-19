FTII student on hunger strike hospitalised

One of the protesting students’ health deteriorated on the fifth day of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) students’ hunger strike and he was hospitalised.

Medical professionals at the protest site at FTII in Pune. (HT PHOTO)

Two additional students from the 2020 batch have joined the protest, but no one from the administration has visited the demonstrating students.

The students have been protesting against the recent decision taken by the academic council to expel a student from the 2020 hatch and admit him to the next batch on discriminatory supernumerary conditions.

As per the information given by the FTII Students Association, five students of the 2020 batch were expelled from the institute without giving any prior notice. Later, in an emergency academic council meeting held on May 1, four students were allowed to attend classes on condition to remedial assignments and exercises decided by the department heads to be completed in the stipulated time frame.

The administration has scheduled the next academic council meeting on May 30.

“We believe that the administration needs to address the concerns of the students, meet them and ensure their well-being. The situation is getting difficult, and it is important to act swiftly to avoid any further severe medical escalation,” said Ayush Verma, one of the students on hunger strike.