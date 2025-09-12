FYJC admission timetable revised

Pune: The directorate of education on Thursday issued a revised timetable for the special round of FYJC online admissions. The updated schedule gives students additional time to complete their applications. Pune, India - Feb. 21, 2023: Students out side exam center during Maharashtra State Board of Higher Secondary Exam started at SP College in Pune, India, on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. (Photo by Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

According to the revised timetable, the last date for new student registration and submitting application form, which was earlier 9am on September 12, has been extended to 3pm on the same day.

Similarly, the admission confirmation process, initially scheduled to begin at 2pm on September 12, will start at 7am on September 13, with the deadline to finalise admission remaining 6pm on September 13, giving students a day to confirm their allotted seats. The directorate said that the special round is the final opportunity for students seeking admission.